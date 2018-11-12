Baker Mayfield on win: I woke up feeling dangerous

(Top Gun scene: Locker room of Naval Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar.)

Iceman: You two really are cowboys.

Maverick: What's your problem, Kazansky?

Iceman: You're everyone's problem. That's because every time you go up in the air, you're unsafe. I don't like you because you're dangerous.

Maverick: That's right! Ice... man. I am dangerous.

Like Maverick, young gun Baker Mayfield can admit to being dangerous.

The type of dangerous that topples opponents. The type of dangerous that breathes fear into the marrow of adversaries. The type of dangerous that can't be contained when it's clicking. The type of dangerous that produces results like Sunday's 28-16 win in which he tossed three touchdowns, completed all but three passes, and finished with a 151.2 QB rating.

"I just woke up feeling real dangerous," Mayfield said chuckling after Sunday's victory, via Cleveland.com.

The rookie quarterback has had his bouts with growing pains this season, but put together a near flawless performance Sunday that had players and coaches alike glowing about the No. 1 overall pick.

"Baker was on fire today," defensive end Chris Smith said. "Like I tell him, he's not a rookie no more. He's got to lead this team, and that's what he's doing a good job of. As he goes, that's how we go. We're going to have his back as a defense, and he was on fire today."

The caveat for Mayfield's big day could be that he faced a sieve of an Atlanta Falcons defense. You can toss that qualification to the dogs.

The types of throws Mayfield made Sunday, with new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens dialing up creative plays, can be extrapolated and transferred. The pinpoint accuracy, ability to escape pressure, confidence in the pocket, are all signs that point to Mayfield's pure ability regardless of opponent.

.@browns #browns @bakermayfield #Sooners this is just beautiful to watch. Cleveland lost the biggest superstar in ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ But this #Baker has everything it takes to go as far as you can dream. Thank you Freddie Kitchens for building a real offense around #6. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/dVj9XzbQde â Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 12, 2018

"Them saying they trust me enough to let the ball go, I was brought here for a reason so just go do my thing," Mayfield said. "That obviously makes me feel comfortable when they say that."

It must make Cleveland comfortable that after years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years they finally found a quarterback who looks like the real deal.