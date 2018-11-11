Dion Lewis blasts 'cheap' Patriots after Titans' win

It hurts when someone you want doesn't want you anymore.

Just ask Dion Lewis, who opened up about how he feels about the New England Patriots just minutes after his team, the Tennessee Titans, defeated them.

"It's a real sweet win," Lewis said of Tennessee's 34-10 triumph over New England, per NFL Network's Michael Giardi. "Especially when you used to be there and they didn't want to bring you back. Definitely real sweet."

A quick history lesson on Lewis: The running back who followed in LeSean McCoy's footsteps at the University of Pittsburgh first flourished with the Philadelphia Eagles before ending up in Cleveland, where he broke his leg in the preseason while with the Browns in 2013. That left him without a job for most of 2014, but not for long, as the Patriots signed him to a low-risk futures contract on New Year's Eve.

Lewis flourished from there with New England, so much that when it was time for a new deal, he had more than one suitor. According to Lewis, the team he gave his heart and soul to in exchange for on-field success didn't want to open the checkbook to keep him around.

Lewis was expendable. That burns.

He got his revenge Sunday, when his Titans beat the Patriots with a total team effort, sending them back to New England with their tail between their legs after an unexpected result. Lewis rushed 20 times for just 57 yards and caught two passes for 11 yards, but it was the fashion (see: dominant) in which the Titans beat the Patriots that made it so sweet for the running back.

"Hell yeah it's personal," Lewis said. "That's what happens when you go cheap. You get your ass kicked."

Going cheap has also helped the Patriots maintain an unprecendented hold on the AFC East and, for the most part, the conference in the last 17 years. But on this Sunday of Week 10, Lewis is the one getting the last laugh.