Antonio Brown headlines NFL players under most pressure in '19

I never rip a player for missing voluntary workouts. They're voluntary, after all. But Bell tweeting up a storm about it -- how he's focusing on his "formula," and looking forward to January football -- is too much to take after he just sat out an entire season and had his desire for the game come under question. Such Twitter nonsense is nothing new for Bell, of course. His social media habits took center stage often -- too often -- during his time in Pittsburgh. Remember that ill-fated swipe at Jacksonville in the 2017 playoffs? The Jags certainly served Bell a healthy dose of crow in that Divisional Round. And it's because of all this stuff that Bell's suitors in free agency were limited, despite the fact that he's undoubtedly one of the most talented players of this decade.