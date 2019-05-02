NFC North draft grades: Vikings hit run game; same old Lions?

Why provide instant grades on the selections of prospects who have yet to take an NFL snap? Well, you're reading this, aren't you? Considering the makeup of every roster and the factors surrounding each pick, Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr attempt a division-by-division assessment of the 2019 NFL Draft. Below is Gennaro's review of the NFC North.

NOTABLE SELECTIONS

BEST PICK: Darnell Savage, S, Maryland.

Green Bay Packers, Round 1, No. 21 overall

Full disclosure: Darnell Savage was my favorite player to study throughout this pre-draft process. Not favorite safety. Not favorite defender. Favorite player. The insane closing speed, the dynamic ballhawking, the way he tracks down ball carriers like a heat-seeking missile -- I adore the total package. I mean, the guy's name is Darnell Savage, for Christ's sake. So, I was always going to wax poetic about the guy in this series, regardless of what team he landed on. That said, this really does feel like a match made in draft heaven. Yes, the Packers handed safety Adrian Amos a four-year, $37 million deal in free agency, but he's at his best playing as an enforcer closer to the line of scrimmage. Considering how often Mike Pettine likes to deploy single-high looks, the Packers defensive coordinator needs a true center fielder with range and ball skills. Savage is that guy! The 4.36 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine shows up in his game tape -- dude's a blur closing on the football. So, while it might've caught some by surprise last Thursday night, when Brian Gutekunst traded up nine spots to make Savage the first defensive back selected in the 2019 draft, it actually makes perfect sense. The only thing that doesn't make sense is Savage's continual avoidance of the obvious jersey number: 21. Come on -- it's called marketing, people!

MOST SURPRISING PICK: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

Detroit Lions, Round 2, No. 43 overall

For anyone familiar with this draft class, Friday night's proceedings began in predictable fashion, with a bunch known commodities flying off the board at the outset of Round 2. Byron Murphy ... Rock Ya-Sin ... Jawaan Taylor ... Deebo Samuel ... Greg Little ... Cody Ford ... All highly recognizable names to your local draft junkie. At pick No. 42, Denver selected the last top-tier quarterback, Drew Lock. Yep, this was playing out like a garden-variety second round. But then, Billy Sims strolled up to the podium with his usual effervescence, thanked Nashville for the hospitality, unleashed a spirited "GO LIOOOOONS!" and ... set draft Twitter ablaze. Detroit's selection of Tavai was the second-round version of Oakland taking Clelin Ferrell -- except nobody knew who the Hawaii linebacker was. OK, Daniel Jeremiah was well-versed on Tavai, and he immediately noted on the NFL Network airwaves, "I was told that the Patriots love this player." Of course. GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia habitually draw on their Flying Elvis roots. The question is, how much did the Patriots love the player? Enough to take him early in the second round? And what about the rest of the league? For what it's worth, Quinn strongly believes Tavai would have been taken in short order if the Lions hadn't pounced. And in the days since, some intel has emerged that Tavai might have been more highly coveted than most people thought. But this was a stunning selection in the moment nonetheless.

BIGGEST SLEEPER: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Detroit Lions, Round 5, No. 146 overall

Detroit has been seeking a corner to stick opposite Darius Slay for years. Nevin Lawson filled the role by default in recent seasons, and now veteran signee Rashaan Melvin could serve as a one-year Band-Aid at CB2. (While Detroit handed Justin Coleman a four-year, $36 million deal, he has played his best football as a nickel corner.) Could Oruwariye develop into a long-term answer? Widely projected as a Day 2 pick and ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 36 overall prospect, Oruwariye fell to the Lions in the fifth round, one pick after the first kicker was taken. Why did he last so long? That's beyond me. The two-time All-Big Ten honoree had great ball production at Penn State with seven interceptions over the last two seasons. He offers enticing size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds), speed (4.47 40-yard dash) and agility (6.82 three-cone drill). Sometimes the draft's just weird. Oruwariye seems to have the right (highly motivated) outlook, though. "I'm not going to sit there and dwell on what didn't happen and what should've happened," Oruwariye said on a conference call with local reporters. "I'm just going to make the other 31 teams that didn't draft me pay when my opportunity comes."

TEAM GRADES

NOTE: Draft classes are ranked from best to worst within the division.

RANK 2 PACKERS: B » Round 1: (No. 12 overall) Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan; (No. 21) Darnell Savage, S, Maryland.

» Round 2: (No. 44) Elgton Jenkins, C/OG, Mississippi State.

» Round 3: (No. 75) Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M.

» Round 5: (No. 150) Kingsley Keke, DE, Texas A&M.

» Round 6: (No. 185) Ka'Dar Hollman, CB, Toledo; (No. 194) Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame.

» Round 7: (No. 226) Ty Summers, LB, TCU.



Gary was one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. Some people saw a 277-pounder who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash, oozing elite traits and untapped potential. Others saw an edge rusher who logged 10 sacks in three college seasons and was consistently overshadowed on the Michigan defense by Devin Bush and Chase Winovich. Count this draft grader among those in the latter group. But alas, the report card got a major boost from the next four picks! Savage, a hyper-rangy playmaker who flies to the football and through the ball carrier, is the perfect complement at safety to the more box-friendly Adrian Amos. Jenkins played all across the offensive line at Mississippi State, but his professional home will be on the interior -- an area where Green Bay definitely needed some help. Sternberger, who led all FBS tight ends with 10 touchdowns last season while averaging a whopping 17.3 yards per catch, looks like the mismatch weapon the Pack thought they were getting in Jimmy Graham. And Keke, who showed flashes as a versatile D-lineman in College Station, is exactly the kind of raw, traitsy project that makes sense in Round 5.

