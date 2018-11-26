Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette suspended one game

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was suspended by the NFL for one game for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness, the league announced Monday.

Fournette is set to miss Jacksonville's Week 13 test against the Indianapolis Colts as a result of his role in a skirmish during the Jags' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

He is expected to appeal the suspension, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Fournette should know his fate before practice on Wednesday.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan explained the reason for Fournette's suspension in the following statement: "Sportsmanship is the cornerstone of the game and the League will not tolerate game-related misconduct that conveys a lack of respect for the game itself and those involved in it... Video of the incident shows that you were not a participant in the play and that you ran from your sideline to the opposite side of the field to insert yourself as an active participant in a fight. Once you entered the fight area, you struck a member of the opposing team. Your actions adversely reflected on the NFL and have no place in the game."

Fournette and Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson were both ejected from Buffalo's 24-21 win after participating in a fracas late in the third quarter. The fight occured after Jags wide receiver Donte Moncrief came down with a contested catch near Buffalo's goal line. Both teams traded shoves as Moncrief and Bills cornerback Levi Wallace fought for possession. Fournette and Lawson went after each other during the fight and, after being ejected, had to be restrained from each other in the tunnel.

"Your brothers are getting attacked, they're fighting out there, you're going to have to go there and also protect your own, but at the same time, professional now, I mean, you can't have that," Fournette explained to reporters after the loss. "I apologize to all those kids out there who look up to me and all of our fans. The biggest thing is this whole loss, totally on me. I take full responsibility." Fournette also issued an apology Sunday on Instagram.

With Fournette likely out next week, Carlos Hyde and T.J. Yeldon should carry the load against the Colts' 13th-ranked run defense.

Fournette is eligible to return to the team on Dec. 3, following Jacksonville's game against Indianapolis.

If Fournette appeals, it would be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.