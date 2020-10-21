Adam Thielen, Derrick Henry among top 10 red-zone weapons

Red-zone production: 6 rec. TDs, 8 catches on 8 targets, 72 rec. yards.





﻿﻿﻿﻿In his first season as a starter without Stefon Diggs as his running mate, Adam Thielen has fully grown into a No. 1 receiver -- and the seventh-year pro is making his money in the red zone, with a perfect eight receptions on eight targets for 72 yards and a league-best six receiving touchdowns. Speaking of money, the Kirk Cousins-Thielen connection is straight cash, homie. Thielen has helped Cousins produce a success rate of 66.7 on all red-zone targets, good for the best rate in the NFL, along with a total red-zone line of 15-of-21 for 134 yards and eight TD passes. Thielen has thrived by being unpredictable and also versatile, catching one or more red-zone touchdowns on five different route types (out, corner, cross, go and post), tying with Bucs receiver Mike Evans for the most routes with one or more red-zone TDs. Thielen is a perfect six for six on red-zone targets when aligned out wide, turning five of those targets into touchdowns.





Thielen's overall production might be tough to predict, with the receiver logging 51 receiving yards or less in three games and 80 or more in three. But he's a lock to make a difference inside the 20.