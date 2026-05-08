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49ers RB Kaelon Black on draft backlash: 'It makes me want to go harder' to prove coach right

Published: May 08, 2026 at 06:52 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The San Francisco 49ers received criticism for the draft industrial complex after selecting Indiana running back Kaelon Black with the 90th overall pick.

Labeled as a reach in the third round by the draft industrial complex, the Niners brass has vociferously defended the selection.

"We had him as the second-rated back on the board," coach Kyle Shanahan said last week. "So, that's just our evaluation, right or wrong, that's our evaluation."

Black has heard the critics and is out to prove his coaches correct.

"It makes me want to go harder," Black recently told Chase Senior of Chat Sports, via 49ers Web Zone. "I gotta prove my coach right. I'd be lying if I said I haven't seen the backlash that he's been getting for the pick, but we just stay the course, we stay focused, and we're going to keep moving and try to prove him right."

Black generated 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, helping the Hoosiers to their first national title.

The Niners needed running back help behind Christian McCaffrey, but part of the criticism came from using a valuable asset on a player who might not see the field much behind one of the best three-down running backs in the NFL. If Black is nothing more than an insurance play, that's a high cost. It's on the rookie to prove he's capable and worthy of cutting into CMC's workload.

Shanahan has said in the past that he'd like to give McCaffrey a few more breaks, but in the heat of the game, he has never followed through. If Black proves as valuable as the coach has argued, perhaps we might finally see CMC take a few more early-down breathers in 2026. Or nothing changes, time is a flat circle, and we've all just wasted our time spinning. Either/or.

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