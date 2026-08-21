2026 NFL Preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Thursday's games
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- Las Vegas Raiders 22, Houston Texans 20
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers
- Rough outing for No. 1 pick. Statistically speaking, Fernando Mendoza didn’t glisten. However, the most worrisome aspect of the game was Mendoza largely getting pummeled by the Texans backup defense. It’s arguable that Houston’s defensive reserves could be as good as some teams’ starters, but it’s still troublesome that the 2026 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick was hit five times, pressured on 37.5% of his dropbacks and sacked once. This wasn’t the starting Raiders offensive line, but this isn’t the kind of treatment you want to see the future of your franchise subjected to. On the positive side, Mendoza never looked too rattled, threw some good balls and his intangibles are clearly magnetic. However, aside from a laser to Jalen Nailor that gained 22 yards, Mendoza highlights were hard to find early on. Two plays later, Mendoza threw an 80-yard pick-six to rookie Wade Woodaz. Mendoza and fellow rookie Mike Washington Jr. might not have been on the same page, with the quarterback on his second read and throwing behind Washington, appearing as if he thought Washington would sit. Mendoza doggedly sprinted down the field, trying to catch Woodaz. He didn’t. As was the pregame plan, Klint Kubiak gave Mendoza the whole first half, despite the pounding he took, and finished his day 8 of 15 for 86 yards, no touchdowns, the interception and an ugly 42.6 QB rating. … Another rookie of note is Washington. Even with Ashton Jeanty leading the way, one has to believe Washington – who broke off a 33-yarder on Vegas’ opening drive – will get some run. He’s a fun and explosive runner who could infuse the Raiders offense with a much-needed big play here and there.
- Texans D flexes might -- and depth. Houston's defense is its calling card, a savage beast that was No. 1 in yards allowed in 2025. That ferocious excellence was in the spotlight Thursday, even with the starting lineup on the sideline. A week after fifth-round rookie safety Kamari Ramsey flashed, 2026 fourth-rounder Wade Woodaz had the play of the game, jumping in front of Mike Washington for an interception and racing the other way for an 80-yard touchdown. A college safety who's bulked up to be a backer, Woodaz also had a pair of tackles, while Houston's second-rounder, Kayden McDonald had a sack. And 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney also pressured and hit Mendoza. In the first half, the Raiders mustered just three points and 141 net yards. Could the Texans defense be getting even better? Maybe. It certainly appeared on Thursday to have some phenomenal reserves.
- Texans RB two-step? C.J. Stroud, in action for the first time since a dreary playoff loss to the Patriots, was solid, hitting on 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards as he piloted a 10-play, 69-yard opening touchdown drive. Woody Marks, though, was spectacular. While it remains to be seen how the touches will be divvied up between lead back David Montgomery and Marks, the second-year back delivered a reminder that he’s an ascending talent. In that opening salvo, Marks had 43 yards on five touches, culminating with a highlight-reel 20-yard pinball touchdown run in which he bounced off a bevy of bad Raiders tackling attempts. While Stroud shouldered so much blame in 2025 for any Texans offensive scuttles, Houston was 22nd in rushing. Marks was the leading rusher, taking on the lead role by necessity. He could be poised for some notable second-year improvement. When Montgomery was shipped to Houston, it ended the days of him pairing with Jahmyr Gibbs as "Sonic and Knuckles" – aka perhaps the best backfield tandem in the league. That doesn’t mean Montgomery can’t be part of another dynamic duo. Maybe it’s time to workshop another nickname. … Buzz and Woody? There’s time to brainstorm.
Analysis to come from Grant Gordon