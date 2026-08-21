Jacob Cowing, battling for 49ers roster spot, delivers highlight with punt-return TD in win

After missing all of 2025 due to a hamstring injury, third-year receiver Jacob Cowing has plenty to prove in 2026.

He made significant progress on one play Thursday night. Late in the first half of San Francisco's 41-17 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Cowing fielded a J.K. Scott punt at the 49ers' 17-yard line, won the race around the left edge and sprinted down the sideline with one opponent (Scott) standing between him and the end zone.

The punter made a business decision, shuffling to his right and out of Cowing's path, clearing a open route for Cowing's final 50 yards to pay dirt.

Regardless of how Cowing motored past his final roadblock, the payoff was sweet -- especially for an on-the-bubble receiver who needs to prove he's worth a roster spot in 2026.

“It was a special moment,” Cowing said, via the Associated Press. “Huge shoutout to the guys that were on that field blocking for me and gave great effort. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been in the house.”

As Cowing crossed the goal line, he spread his arms wide, dropped the football and began to wave them in a fit of joy. He'd waited an entire year for this moment.

“It was a lot going on last year, and a lot of mental warfare going on, and you know things happening over and over and over again, injury-wise,” Cowing said. “I’m happy that I was able to come out of the game healthy and put my name out there again.”