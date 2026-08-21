Jacob Cowing, battling for 49ers roster spot, delivers highlight with punt-return TD in win
After missing all of 2025 due to a hamstring injury, third-year receiver Jacob Cowing has plenty to prove in 2026.
He made significant progress on one play Thursday night. Late in the first half of San Francisco's 41-17 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Cowing fielded a J.K. Scott punt at the 49ers' 17-yard line, won the race around the left edge and sprinted down the sideline with one opponent (Scott) standing between him and the end zone.
The punter made a business decision, shuffling to his right and out of Cowing's path, clearing a open route for Cowing's final 50 yards to pay dirt.
Regardless of how Cowing motored past his final roadblock, the payoff was sweet -- especially for an on-the-bubble receiver who needs to prove he's worth a roster spot in 2026.
“It was a special moment,” Cowing said, via the Associated Press. “Huge shoutout to the guys that were on that field blocking for me and gave great effort. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been in the house.”
As Cowing crossed the goal line, he spread his arms wide, dropped the football and began to wave them in a fit of joy. He'd waited an entire year for this moment.
“It was a lot going on last year, and a lot of mental warfare going on, and you know things happening over and over and over again, injury-wise,” Cowing said. “I’m happy that I was able to come out of the game healthy and put my name out there again.”
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While the punt return was only one play, it carries additional value because it occurred on special teams. San Francisco could use a legitimate threat in the return game -- an area in which NFL.com's own Lance Zierlein recommended Cowing attempt to carve out a role back in 2024 -- and Cowing showed he might be able to provide the 49ers with such a weapon.
It would also bolster the former fourth-round pick's case for a roster spot on a team filled with wideouts battling for a job.
“He’s always shown us his talent since he’s been here and he’s been able to string together a couple healthy weeks,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.
For yet another year, San Francisco's roster assembly has been affected by injuries. Ricky Pearsall underwent season-ending knee surgery early in camp, while prized offseason acquisition Mike Evans and veteran Christian Kirk have both been hampered by lower body injuries.
Evans' job is safe. Kirk's is not nearly as certain. Both will inform Shanahan and general manager John Lynch on the importance of depth, and in a league in which rosters are restricted to 53 players, it's easier to justify keeping a receiver with return ability.
Cowing is one of a collection of receivers likely fighting for one or two final spots. Evans and veterans Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel filled out the starting trio on San Francisco's first depth chart of 2026, while second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling has impressed plenty and locked up a place on the final roster. That leaves Cowing to compete with the likes of Jordan Watkins, Trenton Irwin, Will Pauling and Malik Turner for the final two spots, especially if Kirk can't return in time to prove he's worthy of a Week 1 place on the roster.
When the time comes to finalize the roster and make the most difficult decisions, one highlight will pop on Cowing's tape: the 83-yard punt return touchdown.