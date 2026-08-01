Niners WR Ricky Pearsall to undergo knee surgery, will miss 2026 season

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will undergo knee surgery and miss the entire 2026 season, general manager John Lynch announced on Saturday.

The team placed Pearsall on injured reserve on Saturday.

Pearsall experienced swelling in his knee earlier this week and will have a procedure to repair his PCL.

Pearsall, a 2024 first-round draft pick, started nine games last year and recorded 36 receptions for 528 yards.

Around The NFL will have more on Pearsall soon.