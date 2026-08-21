Texans' depth shines in narrow preseason loss to Raiders

If you caught a glimpse of Thursday night's Texans-Raiders preseason game, you likely saw No. 4 lined up in Houston's backfield, but may have confused him for another more recognizable Texan.

If you continued watching, you likely wouldn't have been able to name the linebacker who intercepted Fernando Mendoza and returned it for a touchdown, either.

That's the beauty of preseason action, and of how general manager Nick Caserio has constructed these Texans in 2026. They're deep, and in preseason games, depth usually shines, especially late in the first half.

While David Montgomery's arrival (rightfully) powered most offseason discussions regarding Houston's offense, it wasn't often we heard Woody Marks' name mentioned. After an impressive showing on Houston's opening touchdown march -- a drive capped by Marks covering 20 yards on his final carry and steamrolling over Raiders defenders into the end zone -- Marks' notoriety might increase entering the regular season.

“I thought (Marks) looked great," quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "He's been amazing in practice and taking strides. I’m just proud of him not even only in the running game, but in pass protection, as well. I thought he did a great job.”

Marks' outing ended after four carries, 39 yards and the rushing score, a quality showing for a running back aiming to build on a rookie season in which he saw a larger-than-expected role due to Joe Mixon's foot injury and finished with 703 yards and two rushing scores on 196 attempts. Sure, Montgomery will serve as the lead back, but Marks' performance Thursday in Houston's 22-20 loss to Las Vegas proves the Texans have options.