2023 NFL Draft: What's at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday

Just two teams left in the race for No. 1

The Houston Texans (2-13-1) enter the weekend in the driver's seat to lock up the No. 1 overall pick for the fourth time in franchise history. The Texans secure the selection with a loss to the Colts on Sunday. However, if Houston wins in Indianapolis, and the Bears (3-13) lose at home to the Vikings, Chicago receives the No. 1 pick. For what it's worth, Houston has come up empty in its previous attempts to turn the top pick into a franchise cornerstone, with none of their previous three selections (David Carr, 2004; Mario Williams, 2006; Jadeveon Clowney, 2014) signing an extension with the team.

Eagles have more riding on Week 18 than playoff implications

Eagles fans could have plenty to celebrate after Week 18: the NFC's No. 1 seed, their first division title since 2019, a first-round bye and even a top-16 draft pick. Philly acquired the Saints' first-rounder this year in a trade with New Orleans prior to last year's draft, and while the value of this pick has see-sawed over the course of the campaign, it's currently sitting at No. 11 overall. The pick is not likely to improve to anything better than No. 10 after this weekend because all three six-win teams have far lower strength of schedules (SOS) than the 7-9 Saints (.510). But a Titans win on Saturday night and a Saints loss to Carolina on Sunday would likely move New Orleans up one slot. Meanwhile, that relatively low SOS is also one of the reasons why the Saints' pick shouldn't end up any worse than No. 16 overall, as it would break ties with most of the teams that could also finish with eight wins (the Jags, Patriots, Seahawks -- all currently in the playoff field and with lower SOSs -- are the exceptions).

A Rams win affects two NFC contenders