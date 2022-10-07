2022 NFL season: Week 5 fantasy football matchups

Harris is just the RB27 in fantasy so far this season and has yet to score 14+ fantasy points in a game. This week the Steelers must go to Buffalo and face one of the toughest defenses in the league ... with a rookie QB making his first start in Kenny Pickett. This matchup will likely get ugly fast with Josh Allen piling up points against a very injured secondary. My guess is that the Steelers will want to feed Harris early and often to try to keep Allen off the field. It just probably won't turn into many fantasy points against the Bills' front seven.