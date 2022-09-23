2022 NFL season: Week 3 fantasy football matchups

Wilson has had a slow start to the season with his new team and he will have to face an old divisional foe this Sunday night. Wilson has had success in the win column against the 49ers over the years, but through 20 career games, he has never thrown for 275+ yards in a game against them -- and he only had 250+ pass yards in three of the 20 matchups. The 49ers have kept Wilson to two or fewer pass TDs in 16 of the 20 matchups. I trust that Wilson will get back on track and have success with the Broncos… but the turnaround might not happen this week.