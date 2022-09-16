2022 NFL season: Week 2 fantasy football matchups

Lance's first game of the season was not pretty, however, the playing conditions were less than ideal. Playing in pouring rain is never easy, but the new turf at Soldier Field was not draining properly and there was a ton of standing water on the field. He should have a much better outing in Week 2 versus the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL since 2021 and allowed Russell Wilson to put up 340 yards in the season opener. Seattle will also be without star safety Jamal Adams for the remainder of the season.

Disclaimer: The weather in San Francisco is starting to look bad for Sunday (rain) -- keep an eye on the forecast.