2022 NFL season: Week 1 fantasy football matchups

The Saints allowed just three receiving touchdowns to the tight end position in 2021, while Pitts only found the end zone once all season long as a rookie. Drake London is questionable to play in this game as he is still recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in the preseason opener. If London is not at full health, the Saints could opt to put Marshon Lattimore on Pitts for most of the game. Considering Pitts' talent and cost in fantasy drafts, he is still an obvious start in Week 1, but it could be a tough day for the second-year tight end.