2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

In the wake of Tom Brady's return from the briefest of retirements, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been restocking his supporting cast. They added a familiar face Wednesday.
The Bucs are re-signing wideout Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via Perriman's agents. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
Perriman closed out the 2021 campaign in Tampa Bay after spending the first half of it on the Chicago Bears' bench. He caught 11 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown down the stretch, but injuries sidelined him for the team's playoff loss to the Rams.
It was one of several absences that compromised the Bucs' bid at another Super Bowl. Their offseason activity thus far is clearly aimed at ensuring they're not shorthanded again.
Roster moves
- The Cleveland Browns are set to release former Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive end Tyquan Lewis to contract extensions
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing cornerback Darious Williams to a three-year, $30 million deal that includes $18 million guaranteed and a max figure of $39 million, per Rapoport.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to sign defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to a two-year, $11 million deal with $9 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
- The Miami Dolphins signed linebacker Sam Eguavoen.
- The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with cornerback Artie Burns on a one-year, $2 million deal.