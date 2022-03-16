2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

In the wake of Tom Brady's return from the briefest of retirements, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been restocking his supporting cast. They added a familiar face Wednesday.

The Bucs are re-signing wideout Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via Perriman's agents. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.

Perriman closed out the 2021 campaign in Tampa Bay after spending the first half of it on the Chicago Bears' bench. He caught 11 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown down the stretch, but injuries sidelined him for the team's playoff loss to the Rams.