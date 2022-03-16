Around the NFL

Buccaneers QBs coach: Tom Brady wants 'to make sure we do everything to win it all next year'

Published: Mar 16, 2022 at 08:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In the 40 days Tom Brady was "retired," the G.O.A.T. clearly never let his mind wander far from football. So when the quarterback announced his return to Tampa Bay over the weekend, he immediately had a list of improvements for the coaching staff.

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times it was as if Brady was preparing to play the entire time.

"It felt like the morning after we had just lost to the Rams," Christensen said. "He had a list. He said, 'Here's how we can be better.' I think he had been out of retirement 12 hours or so by then.

"The first thing he said was he didn't want to go out that way. He wanted to make sure we do everything to win it all next year."

Christensen said that he was initially surprised by Brady's retirement, given that the announcement came so close to the season ending, and added that he isn't aware if there was a tipping point that pushed TB12 to return.

"I honestly don't know," Christensen said. "I think he couldn't picture himself not playing football. He's a football player. The problem is he's a football player at the top of his game. That's the bottom line."

Brady's unretirement coming on the eve of the NFL's negotiating window opened was calculated. It allowed the Bucs to use the G.O.A.T.'s presence as a recruiting tool to keep several of their key free agents and lure others. Brady helped coaxed center Ryan Jensen to agree to a three-year contract to return. Tampa also hung on to corner Carlton Davis and guard Aaron Stinnie﻿, swung a trade for Patriots guard Shaq Mason and agreed to sign veteran receiver Russell Gage in free agency.

Christensen, who has been the Bucs QB coach since Bruce Arians became the head coach in 2018, said with the 44-year-old Brady returning after leading the NFL in passing, the focus is now on plugging the other holes on the roster.

"I think he will play really, really well again and a lot of it will depend on who is in the surrounding cast," Christensen said of Brady. "There's still a lot of holes. You've got to fill those darn holes. We've got to find a receiver or two. We weren't the same when (﻿Chris Godwin﻿) and (﻿Antonio Brown﻿) went down (with injuries). I think a lot will depend on who is the surrounding cast and what changes are made. Everyone knows we've got to run the ball better.

"We've got to fix some stuff offensively. We've got to fix the run game. That's No. 1. It's all the above. Calling more runs, emphasizing more runs, getting some linemen, getting a back."

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

The Bucs are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
news

Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Titans propose OT rule change that includes two-point conversion option

The NFL will consider two overtime rule changes for the 2022 season submitted by clubs. The more interesting of the two -- submitted by the Titans -- would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a two-point try.
news

Justin Reid on joining Chiefs: It'll be a lot more fun playing with Patrick Mahomes than against him

The idea of playing with the NFL's top young quarterback is not only an incentive for offensive players but defenders as well. Just ask safety ﻿Justin Reid﻿, who agreed to a contract to move from Houston to K.C.
news

Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

Amid reports that Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday to discuss a potential trade, Browns QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding his uncertainty with the franchise.
news

Giants expected to sign former Texans QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are expected to sign former Texans, Chargers, Browns and Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots trading guard Shaq Mason to Buccaneers for fifth-round draft pick

The Bucs are acquiring guard ﻿Shaq Mason﻿ from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Von Miller to Cowboys? Dallas doing due diligence on star free-agent pass rusher

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there is very strong interest on Von Miller's part in signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Buccaneers expected to sign ex-Falcons WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers are expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW