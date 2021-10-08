2021 NFL season: Michael F. Florio's Week 5 fantasy football matchups

Toughest RB matchups

Najee Harris vs. Broncos: Denver has been stingy to running backs, allowing a league-low 10.18 fantasy PPG to the position. They have only allowed one touchdown, 2.5 catches and 61.8 scrimmage yards per game to the position. They have faced a limited Saquon Barkley in his first game back, James Robinson when the Jags were not using him much, then the Jets and Ravens backfields. So not the toughest competition, but still, they have had great results stopping running backs. Harris, however, has earned the status of matchup proof. He has played 92 percent of snaps this season, while the next closest back is Alvin Kamara at 82 percent. He has scored over 19 fantasy points in three straight games as he has largely been involved in the passing game and getting the goal line carries. Start him despite the tough matchup. In fact, he and Diontae Johnson are the only Steelers you can start right now.

Austin Ekeler vs. Browns: The Browns have allowed just 12.28 fantasy PPG to running backs, the second-fewest in the NFL. That includes just one touchdown and three catches per game. That's been against some stiff competition facing the Chiefs, Texans, Bears and Vikings – three of the four have strong backfields. But Ekeler is a different beast. He is the RB2 in fantasy right now. He has been heavily used in the passing game, has been used in the red zone this season and has topped 22 fantasy points in three straight. Plus, if the Browns' tough pass rush can get pressure on ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ it could lead to a lot of dump offs to Ekeler. He is a must start option each week.

Toughest WR matchups

Tyreek Hill vs. Bills: Just like the Bills are tough against QBs, they are against receivers as well. They've allowed 21.68 fantasy PPG to the position, the fewest in the NFL. They're the only team allowing less than 100 yards per game to the position (97.3) and have given up just one touchdown. But, Hill was listed as a tough matchup last week and scorched the Eagles for 11 catches, 186 yards and three scores. Last year in the playoffs against the Bills, Hill went off for 172 yards on nine catches. He is a must-start option despite the matchup.

Odell Beckham at Chargers: The Chargers have allowed the second fewest fantasy PPG to receivers (26.00). The 114.8 yards per game to the position is also the second fewest, and they have allowed just two touchdowns to the position. Only two receivers have topped 15 fantasy points and four have reached double-digits. They've held ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿, Hill and ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ all in check. Not only does Beckham have to worry about the matchup, but he has to worry about ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ missing him when he gets wide open. Especially on should-be long touchdowns. Just a little salty about that after declaring last Sunday -- Odell day. Beckham is a boom-or-bust WR3 this week.

Toughest TE matchups

George Kittle at Cardinals: The Cardinals have allowed just 5.58 fantasy PPG, the third-fewest in the NFL. That includes just 3.3 catches and 23.3 yards per game, as well as zero touchdowns. No tight end has topped eight fantasy points against them this season. Kittle is no ordinary tight end, but he has been off to a sluggish start and may be playing with a new QB. Kittle is still a start, but this matchup is not what you were hoping for if you have him.

Travis Kelce vs Bills: The Bills have allowed 7.38 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the fifth fewest in the NFL. It's only the fifth toughest, but the teams that have been better against tight ends all face ones that aren't being used in fantasy. Kelce is obviously a must-start, so consider this more of a beware than anything else. In the playoffs against the Bills last year, Kelce was targeted 15 times, catching 13 for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Notable receivers with the best WR/CB matchups (per PFF)

Justin Jefferson Davante Adams Adam Thielen Stefon Diggs Deonte Harris DeAndre Hopkins Cooper Kupp Terry McLaurin Jamison Crowder Chris Godwin Tyreek Hill DJ Moore Allen Robinson Tyler Boyd Jakobi Meyers Kenny Golladay Deebo Samuel Corey Davis Brandin Cooks Marvin Jones Jr.

Notable receivers with the toughest WR/CB matchup (per PFF)