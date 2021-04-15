2021 NFL Draft: Prospect-pro comparisons for top wide receivers

Pro comparison: Anquan Boldin (14 NFL seasons, 76.9 catches per year, 948.2 receiving yards per year, 6 TDs per year)





Set aside for a moment the fact that Chase (who ran 4.34-second 40-yard dash at LSU's pro day) is much faster than Boldin was (4.73 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine). Throughout his 14-season NFL career, Boldin simply would not be denied whenever the ball came anywhere near him. Check out this play from Boldin's record-setting rookie season; a split second after pulling in a catch on the run, he's slammed by a pair of defenders, but instead of going down or losing his grip on the ball, Boldin shrugs off the contact and coasts into the end zone. Chase shows a similar fearlessness on the field, whether he's out-muscling the opposition on a contested catch or ripping off extra yards. No wonder Chase, who opted out in 2020, led FBS with 46 explosive pass plays (those that went for 15-plus yards) in 2019, per Pro Football Focus.





The thing is, Boldin used his strong hands and on-field moxie to outperform -- by leaps and bounds -- the ceiling suggested by his pedestrian measurables. Looking at his pre-draft numbers (6-foot 5/8, 216 pounds, 33 1/2-inch vertical, 7.35 three-cone, 4.25 short shuttle), I'd say there was no way Boldin could have become the player he became. Chase, meanwhile, carries himself with the same verve, ranking seventh in contested-catch percentage (50%) among FBS receivers with 120-plus targets in 2019, per PFF -- and he has the benefit of top-end speed and athleticism (6-0 3/8, 201, 41-inch vertical, 11-0 broad jump, 6.76 three-cone, 3.98 short shuttle).