2021 NFL Draft: Prospect-pro comparisons for top quarterbacks

Pro comparison: Andrew Luck (7 NFL seasons, 3,945.2 passing yards per year, 28.5 TDs per year, 13.8 INTs per year, 89.5 passer rating)





Lawrence hasn't done any pre-draft testing, but he did put up jaw-dropping numbers (10,098 passing yards, 90 passing TDs) and a ton of impressive tape while winning a national title and reaching the College Football Playoff three times in three years at Clemson. In doing so, he inspired a lofty range of potential comparisons, showing off the athleticism of John Elway and the accuracy of Peyton Manning. But for a helpful comparison who was drafted within the past 10 years, I'll look to Luck.





The No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Luck's testing numbers (4.59-second 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical jump, 10-foot-4 broad jump, 4.28 short shuttle and 6.8 three-cone) present the picture-perfect image of a modern NFL quarterback, showing everything you want for success. And Luck lived up to that promise. From 2012 through '14, Luck ranked sixth in the NFL in passing yards (12,957), tied for seventh in passing TDs (86) and ranked fourth in QB wins (33), taking the Colts to the playoffs in all three seasons. If injuries hadn't gotten in the way, and if Luck hadn't retired in 2019, he'd likely be dominating the game right now.





Lawrence might never get quite to the level of peak Luck. But watching Lawrence drop dimes all over the field AND dominate with his legs when needed -- like Luck, who proved to be a potent threat to run in the NFL, Lawrence topped 900 rushing yards in three college seasons, with 18 rushing TDs compared to Luck's seven -- it's hard to imagine a better match in this exercise than these two.