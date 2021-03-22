Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Published: Mar 22, 2021 at 01:37 PM
Chase Goodbread

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.

Smith revealed his weight Monday -- 170 pounds -- per BamaOnLine.com, and said he will not participate in the pro day other than to let NFL scouts verify that number with a weigh-in.

Smith won the Heisman Trophy as college football's top player last year, hauling in 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns as Crimson Tide QB Mac Jones' top target in a national championship season. His slight size has been a scouting topic, however, and his decision to decline to participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl weigh-in did nothing to quell that.

He was listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds on the Alabama roster.

Alabama will hold a second pro day workout on March 30; it's unclear whether Smith will participate in that event, but his stellar four-year career provides NFL clubs with more than enough evidence of his potential. Smith ranks No. 8 on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects. Jeremiah's latest mock draft projects him to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 14 overall.

