2021 NFL Draft: Heisman winner DeVonta Smith nixes height/weight measurements at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. -- Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, declined to be weighed or measured for height at the Reese's Senior Bowl weigh-in on Tuesday morning, but intends to do so at the Crimson Tide's pro day workout this spring.

Size is the lone scouting concern on Smith; he was listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds on the Alabama roster. The decision is a highly unusual one for the Senior Bowl weigh-in, but it does provide Smith with additional time to add weight as he trains for pro day. Smith did submit hand (9 3/8 inches), arm (31 1/2) and wingspan (78 1/2) measurements.

After injuring a finger in Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Smith also will not compete in practices or the game this week at the annual all-star event. An exceptional route-runner with strong, sure hands and a proven ability to make contested catches, Smith was projected to be selected No. 6 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's initial 2021 mock draft.