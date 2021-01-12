NFL players react to Alabama winning CFP National Championship against Ohio State

A day after the conclusion of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend, all eyes shifted to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State.

Led by an all-star cast of wide receiver DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and quarterback Mac Jones, the Crimson Tide rolled to a 52-24 win over the Buckeyes and NFL players chimed in with their reactions.

Alabama won its sixth national title under coach Nick Saban (who won his record seventh overall) and its first since 2017, ending the year at 13-0 and sending the Buckeyes (7-1) to their first loss.

Unsurprisingly, much attention and praise was paid to 'Bama Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who exploded for 215 yards receiving and three touchdowns in the fist half before exiting in the second with a hand injury.