Alabama WR DeVonta Smith suffers hand injury in CFP National Championship Game

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered an injury to his right hand in the third quarter of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Smith, the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy, sustained the injury when he collided with Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner while trying to make a catch. He spent more than 20 minutes in the medical tent before leaving the field for further examination. He returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter wearing warmup gear with his right hand heavily bandaged.

"I'll be all right," he told ESPN's Maria Taylor when asked about the injury after the game.