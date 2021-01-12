Alabama WR DeVonta Smith suffers hand injury in CFP National Championship Game

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 11:45 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered an injury to his right hand in the third quarter of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Smith, the winner of the 2020 Heisman Trophy, sustained the injury when he collided with Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner while trying to make a catch. He spent more than 20 minutes in the medical tent before leaving the field for further examination. He returned to the sideline in the fourth quarter wearing warmup gear with his right hand heavily bandaged.

"I'll be all right," he told ESPN's Maria Taylor when asked about the injury after the game.

The senior wide receiver was dominant before exiting, making 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He was named offensive MVP, with all of his production coming in the first half.

His performance earned the attention of LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt and Davante Adams, among others.

Related Content

news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Top 18 picks set; Eagles sixth

See the order for the first 18 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, along with needs for each team.
news

College Football Playoff: Five takeaways from Justin Fields vs. Trevor Lawrence

What's the scouting buzz on Ohio State's Justin Fields and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence after their meeting in one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals? Daniel Jeremiah provides five takeaways on the QB prospects.
news

BYU QB Zach Wilson intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

BYU's Zach Wilson, one of the nation's top QB prospects, announced on Friday that he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Which underclassmen intend to enter the 2021 NFL Draft? Have a look at all the prospects who have announced they plan to move on to the next level.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Dolphins vault to third pick; Patriots No. 15

The Dolphins would hold the 2021 NFL Draft's third overall pick if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 16, along with needs for each team.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Jaguars No. 1; Eagles in top seven

The Eagles are inching closer to a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. See the full Round 1 order through Week 15, along with needs for each team.
news

Florida TE Kyle Pitts intends to forego senior season, enter 2021 NFL Draft

Kyle Pitts intends to forego the Gators' bowl game and his senior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft. The Gators' star pass catcher is one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award as college football's top tight end.
news

The small town that helped shape Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Three years after Trevor Lawrence left Cartersville for Clemson, the small Georgia town that helped nurture his vast talents remains the quarterback's bedrock of support and a respite from his rock-star status.
news

2021 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which NFL draft prospects will be participating in the 2021 Senior Bowl? Chase Goodbread highlights some of the future NFL stars to watch at the annual college all-star game.
news

2021 NFL Draft order: Giants in top 10; 49ers No. 12

The Giants would hold the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if the season ended today. See the full Round 1 order through Week 14, along with needs for each team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW