Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 07:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide senior's Heisman speech included encouraging words for players who are small in stature.

"To all the young kids out there who are not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest," said Smith, who Alabama lists at just 175 pounds. "I've been doubted a lot because of my size. Really it comes down to, if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big."

Other finalists included Smith's teammate, QB Mac Jones, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Florida QB Kyle Trask. Smith won the award with relative ease, garnering 1,856 points and 447 first-place votes; Lawrence finished second with 1,187 points and 222 first-place votes. Jones had 1,130 and 138, while Trask garnered 737 and 61.

The previous Heisman winner at Smith's position was Michigan's Desmond Howard, in 1991.

Along with breaking a lengthy Heisman drought at his position, Smith's Heisman award also served to dispel the notion that two Heisman candidates on the same college team harm one another's chances by splitting votes. Jones was considered a favorite for the award at one point during the season, but a late surge from Smith powered his candidacy. He caught 11 TD passes over a four-game stretch beginning Halloween night against Mississippi State. Smith's surge in production came when Alabama needed it most, following an injury to star WR Jaylen Waddle, who was lost for the regular season in UA's game against Tennessee.

In his last game before the Dec. 21 Heisman voting deadline, Smith torched Florida in the SEC Championship Game for 15 catches, 184 yards and a pair of scores.

Smith is considered among the nation's top wide receiver prospects. NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has likened Smith to former Indianapolis Colts star WR Marvin Harrison. He enters Monday's College Football Playoff title game against Ohio State with 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdown catches. He needs 87 receiving yards to break Amari Cooper's single-season school record of 1,727, and would do so in one less game (13) than Cooper played in his record-breaking 2014.

Smith also averaged 24.3 yards on nine punt returns.

Smith becomes Alabama's third Heisman winner, joining running backs Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry, who won the award in 2009 and 2015, respectively.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
news

College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
news

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19 

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she connected on an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee.
news

Michigan-Ohio State game canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 cases

The annual Michigan-Ohio State football game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines. Chase Goodbread explores the impact of the cancellation.
news

2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 challenges

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the event's organizers announced on Tuesday.
news

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle expected to miss rest of season with right ankle injury

College football lost arguably its most electrifying offensive player on Saturday when Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle injured his right ankle in Alabama's 48-17 win over rival Tennessee.
news

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance intends to enter 2021 NFL Draft

North Dakota State signal-caller Trey Lance, one of the top talents in college football, has announced he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Five takeaways from Trey Lance's showcase game

How did top QB prospect Trey Lance fare in his lone performance of the 2020 season? Daniel Jeremiah's takeaways include comparisons with Andrew Luck and Dak Prescott.
news

Pac-12 announces football season will begin on Nov. 6

The Pac-12 announced on Thursday that the conference will begin its football season on Nov. 6. Chase Goodbread examines the potential 2021 NFL Draft impact.
news

NFL scouts' access to SEC games awarded via lottery

Chase Goodbread reports NFL scouts' access to this fall's SEC games was awarded via lottery to allow for in-person prospect evaluations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
