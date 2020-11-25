2020's 10 best run-blocking teams by expected rushing yards

2020 stats: 4.86 xYPC, 921 yards (5.1 YPC), 871 ERY, 50 RYOE (+0.28 per att), 5 rush TDs





﻿﻿﻿﻿This one is a surprise, considering all of the justified hand-wringing over Philadelphia's offensive struggles. Miles Sanders is doing a solid job in his second professional season, accounting for 76 rushing yards over expectation, while the Eagles as a team (thank to other players having a negative RYOE mark) have 50. This ranking is also remarkable because of the unusual adversity the Eagles have faced up front. The O-line lost Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks before the season even started, and then his would-be replacement, 38-year-old veteran Jason Peters -- who was planning on shifting from tackle to guard in Year 17 -- had to shift back to left tackle following Andre Dillard's season-ending biceps injury in August. Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce have also had to battle through injuries, and tight end Zach Ertz has missed time due to an ankle injury. Yet, the Eagles are still the league's best blocking unit when it comes to setting the bar for running backs, as evidenced by an expected-rushing-yards-per-carry mark of 4.86. The Eagles own a 0.24 yard advantage over the next closest blocking unit, a fairly sizable margin.





Of course, expected rushing yards only goes so far, as it's still on the rest of the offense to execute. Without Sanders, the Eagles would be posting subpar production from its skill players in another season fraught with injuries, but thanks to their promising runner, they're above water in ERY. Now, if only the rest of the offense could match their effectiveness ... (Looking at you, Carson Wentz.)