2020 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Wednesday's moves

Mitchell Trubisky and Foles are not equals, which is why the Bears were willing to send over a fourth-round pick for Foles before working on a restructured (presumably reduced) contract with him, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. This will look like anything resembling a fair fight when Trubisky does something like complete a season with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions or, say, complete one of the greatest performances by a quarterback in Super Bowl history. Foles is streaky, but he's not a fluke. His highs are so much higher than anything Trubisky has ever shown, and he has experience in Bears coach Matt Nagy's system.