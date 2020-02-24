Top 101 NFL free agents of 2020: Where will Tom Brady land?

Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling combined their personal rankings to formulate NFL.com's Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2020. This list will be constantly updated as players put pen to paper.

When does the 2020 NFL free agency period open? Teams are allowed to discuss and enter into contract negotiations with players starting on Monday, March 16, but cannot officially sign a new contract until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18, when the new league year begins.

NOTE: Franchise- and transition-tagged players -- Shaq Barrett (Buccaneers), Kenyan Drake (Cardinals), Bud Dupree (Steelers), A.J. Green (Bengals), Derrick Henry (Titans), Hunter Henry (Chargers), Chris Jones (Chiefs), Matthew Judon (Ravens), Yannick Ngakoue (Jaguars), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), Justin Simmons (Broncos), Joe Thuney (Patriots) and Leonard Williams (Giants) -- have been removed from this list.

1 Amari Cooper WR Cowboys

One of the league's premier route runners and boundary specialists, Cooper's presence in Dallas is one of the primary reasons for the placement of QB



UPDATE: Cooper and the Cowboys have reached an agreement in principle on a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million guaranteed, reported NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. One of the league's premier route runners and boundary specialists, Cooper's presence in Dallas is one of the primary reasons for the placement of QB Dak Prescott -- who was hit with the franchise tag -- atop the original version of this list. Dak has played the best ball of his career since the former No. 4 overall pick arrived to fill the No. 1 receiver void left by Dez Bryant's decline and departure.

2 Jadeveon Clowney Edge

Clowney's production doesn't always match the hype, but he can still hijack an offense at peak moments -- often in the biggest games. Don't let the three-sack total fool you: He was a difference-maker in his Seattle debut, as the pass rush tended to vanish for quarters at a time whenever he missed stretches due to nagging injuries.

3 Ryan Tannehill QB Titans

There is no question that the Comeback Player of the Year benefitted from the play-action windows created by



UPDATE: Tannehill and the Titans have agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract that includes $62 million fully guaranteed, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. There is no question that the Comeback Player of the Year benefitted from the play-action windows created by Derrick Henry 's threatening presence, but Tannehill transformed a franchise by escaping pressure and making throw after throw, week in and week out for three months. Tough, nimble and accurate with an arm strong enough to make all of the throws, Tannehill is more than just an intriguing reclamation project. He has a skill set suited to today's era of spread offenses and shifting pockets.

4 Byron Jones CB Dolphins

Jerry Jones isn't one to lose his stars, but he's in a bit of a bind with Jones as the talented third wheel, tagging along behind



UPDATE: Jones is joining the Dolphins on a deal that will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, Rapoport reported. Jerry Jones isn't one to lose his stars, but he's in a bit of a bind with Jones as the talented third wheel, tagging along behind Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper in the contract line. A rare athlete, Jones started his career at safety before moving to his current cornerback role that calls for the weekly stifling of top receiving threats.

6 Drew Brees QB

Based on Brees' Instagram post Based on Brees' Instagram post announcing his return and coach Sean Payton's public comments , both sides expect this Brees contract negotiation to go down more easily than the last few times at the bargaining table.

7 Cory Littleton LB

Three-down linebackers who can excel in coverage are an incredibly rare and valuable commodity in today's NFL. Four-down linebackers like Littleton, who also shine on special teams, are that much better.

8 Tom Brady QB

Brady is a short-term solution who won't fit in most situations, hence this ranking. He also can still play at a league-average-starter level (or better) with protection, which has tremendous value. Hence this ranking.

9 Jack Conklin OT Browns

It's no surprise that the season's most unstoppable ground attack ran behind Conklin, one of the league's most accomplished and physical body movers. Back to full health after battling knee injuries throughout 2018, Conklin paved the way for the NFL rushing champion



UPDATE: Conklin and the Browns have agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract that includes $30 million fully guaranteed, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. It's no surprise that the season's most unstoppable ground attack ran behind Conklin, one of the league's most accomplished and physical body movers. Back to full health after battling knee injuries throughout 2018, Conklin paved the way for the NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry as well as Comeback Player of the Year Ryan Tannehill . The Titans had some excruciating decisions to make, but ultimately decided to lock up Tannehill (via extension) and Henry (via the tag) before Conklin.

10 Philip Rivers QB

Like a horse fly stuck to rosin paper or a mastodon mired in the infamous La Brea tar pits, Rivers' furious flat-footed flailing only served to hasten the end of his storied Like a horse fly stuck to rosin paper or a mastodon mired in the infamous La Brea tar pits, Rivers' furious flat-footed flailing only served to hasten the end of his storied Chargers career. No longer possessed of the quick jump-step or strong arm necessary to compensate for an overwhelmed offensive line, Rivers is reliant upon a deep moat to sharpshoot from the castle tower. Look for Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni to coax their old quarterback to Colts kingdom.

11 Anthony Castonzo OT Colts

After drawing



UPDATE: Castonzo has agreed to a two-year, $33 million contract to remain in Indianapolis, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. After drawing Pro Bowl buzz throughout one of his better seasons, Castonzo made it clear he has no appetite for a change of scenery. The Colts have plenty of cap space to bring the veteran back for a 10th season, perhaps as a bodyguard for Rivers.

12 Chris Harris Jr. CB

Excelling in the slot or outside, Harris has been one of the game's most respected and effective covermen over the past half-decade. More of a shadow corner under Vic Fangio last season, the 30-year-old lost some one-on-one battles that seemed out of character for a perennial Pro Bowler. In which case, a change of scenery may put him in a better position to recapture peak form.

13 Jameis Winston QB

Winston never saw a sliver he couldn't exploit, clinging to a gunslinging style which gooses his receivers' counting numbers as well as his opponents' takeaway totals. Can that recklessness be coached out of him without forfeiting the fearlessness necessary for big plays? To this point in his career, he's thrown his team into more trouble than salvation.

14 Dante Fowler Jr. Edge

A washout as the No. 3 overall pick in Jacksonville, Fowler rehabbed his market value with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his first full season with the A washout as the No. 3 overall pick in Jacksonville, Fowler rehabbed his market value with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his first full season with the Rams . Food for thought: Fowler's average of 1.4 impact plays (sacks, QB hits, tackles for loss and forced fumbles) per game with the Jaguars jumped to 2.4 once he joined forces with double-team magnet Aaron Donald in Los Angeles.

16 Devin McCourty S Patriots

Another magnificent McCourty performance was lost in the shadows of



UPDATE: McCourty has agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract, which includes $17 million guaranteed, to stay with the Patriots, Rapoport reported. Another magnificent McCourty performance was lost in the shadows of Stephon Gilmore 's season-long Defensive Player of the Year campaign. At 32 years old with savvy ball skills, sticky coverage and a reputation for natural leadership, McCourty could be the final piece of the puzzle for a Super Bowl contender.

17 Javon Hargrave NT Eagles

Hargrave is not just a run-stuffing nose tackle. He improved every season in Pittsburgh and creates a lot of disruption as a pass rusher for a man his size. He can also fit in any defense.



UPDATE: Hargrave has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles that includes $26 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Hargrave is not just a run-stuffing nose tackle. He improved every season in Pittsburgh and creates a lot of disruption as a pass rusher for a man his size. He can also fit in any defense.

18 Jason Pierre-Paul Edge Buccaneers

In just eight starts after returning from a serious neck injury,



UPDATE: Pierre-Paul has re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million contract, Rapoport reported. In just eight starts after returning from a serious neck injury, JPP produced 8.5 sacks and 44 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He's a perfect pickup for a team looking for a short-term pass-rush injection.

19 Austin Hooper TE Browns

Hooper's 75-catch, 787-yard fourth season would have been even more productive if not for a midseason knee injury. Tight ends this young, athletic and productive very rarely get to the free-agent market.



UPDATE: Hooper and the Browns have agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract that includes $23 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Michael Silver, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Hooper's 75-catch, 787-yard fourth season would have been even more productive if not for a midseason knee injury. Tight ends this young, athletic and productive very rarely get to the free-agent market.

20 Vonn Bell S

Bell has a reputation as a "box safety" because he can blitz and deliver hits in the running game, but the 25-year-old also covers opposing tight ends well enough. This is the type of skill set nearly every team is looking for.

21 Melvin Gordon RB

The biggest red flag surrounding Gordon is how streaky his career has been. When he's rolling, there aren't 10 backs in football who possess his short-yardage power, explosiveness and receiving ability.

22 Robby Anderson WR

Deep speed gets paid, and Anderson has plenty of it. He often disappointed his Deep speed gets paid, and Anderson has plenty of it. He often disappointed his Jets coaches, however, and is too talented to have fewer than 800 yards in each of the last two seasons.

23 Everson Griffen Edge

Last season was a huge comeback year for Griffen, who felt confident enough in his production to void a contract with the Last season was a huge comeback year for Griffen, who felt confident enough in his production to void a contract with the Vikings that would have paid him more than $10 million. He could still return to Minnesota.

24 James Bradberry CB Giants

Bradberry has often been trusted to track the opposing team's No. 1 receiver and already has 60 starts under his belt. The



UPDATE: Bradberry is signing with the Giants on a three-year, $45 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Bradberry has often been trusted to track the opposing team's No. 1 receiver and already has 60 starts under his belt. The Panthers could franchise tag him to keep him away from Ron Rivera in Washington.

25 Robert Quinn Edge

A theme of this year's free-agent crop: Aging pass rushers who can still get it done. Quinn's an injury risk, but his quick first step was back last season in Dallas.

26 Emmanuel Sanders WR

Sanders' impact on the Sanders' impact on the 49ers went beyond the numbers. His route-running opened up space for his younger receivers, whom he also mentored. Kyle Shanahan won't want to lose him.

27 Shelby Harris DL

Denver's most disruptive defensive lineman two years in a row, Harris has gradually grown from afterthought to super sub to semi-beast.

28 Bryan Bulaga OT

The most consistent blocker on one of the best offensive lines of The most consistent blocker on one of the best offensive lines of Aaron Rodgers ' career, the oft-injured Bulaga played all 16 games for just the third time in nine years. He will be in demand even if he's a year-to-year proposition in his early-30s.

29 Jimmie Ward S

Finally healthy after landing on injured reserve in four of his first five snakebitten NFL seasons, Ward was an unsung star for San Francisco's Finally healthy after landing on injured reserve in four of his first five snakebitten NFL seasons, Ward was an unsung star for San Francisco's Super Bowl defense. With the versatility to slide over to nickel corner, Ward is the perfect safety to combat the spread offenses that proliferate today's NFL.

30 Graham Glasgow OG Broncos

Hardly a household name, Glasgow will attract plenty of interest as a stout, crafty blocker with a clean injury history. A four-year starter in Detroit, he's just now coming into his own as a seasoned pro with few weaknesses in his game.



UPDATE: Glasgow is signing with the Broncos on a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $25 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Hardly a household name, Glasgow will attract plenty of interest as a stout, crafty blocker with a clean injury history. A four-year starter in Detroit, he's just now coming into his own as a seasoned pro with few weaknesses in his game.

31 Kyle Van Noy LB Dolphins

Van Noy has mastered the Rob Ninkovich role as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker tasked with setting the edge in the run game and rushing the passer in advantageous situations. With Bill Belichick disciples proliferating throughout the league, Van Noy is reaching free agency at an opportune time.



UPDATE: Van Noy and the Dolphins have agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Van Noy has mastered the Rob Ninkovich role as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker tasked with setting the edge in the run game and rushing the passer in advantageous situations. With Bill Belichick disciples proliferating throughout the league, Van Noy is reaching free agency at an opportune time.

32 Joe Schobert LB

Football's version of a swing-from-the-heels guess hitter, Schobert tends to offset drive-killing stuffs and highlight-reel takeaways with missed tackles and overplays. Either way, it's hard to deny his nose for the football.

33 Andrew Whitworth OT

The The Rams are in desperate need of an heir apparent with their left tackle coming off ankle surgery, entering his age-38 season and finally showing signs of a long-awaited decline. By all indications, though, Whitworth is leaning toward returning for one more year as Jared Goff 's blind-side guardian.

34 Jarran Reed DT Seahawks

Reed has a reputation as a burgeoning behemoth ready to take the league by storm, but it's one bolstered by a dominant two-month stretch in 2018, which has overshadowed an otherwise erratic performance across his four seasons.



UPDATE: Reed is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year, $23 million contract, Pelissero reported. Reed has a reputation as a burgeoning behemoth ready to take the league by storm, but it's one bolstered by a dominant two-month stretch in 2018, which has overshadowed an otherwise erratic performance across his four seasons.

35 Logan Ryan CB

Expect to hear Ryan floated as a Honey Badger type capable of transforming a secondary with his coach-like instincts and intelligence as a versatile back-end leader.

36 Kendall Fuller CB Redskins

Fuller's terrific performance in the



UPDATE: Fuller has agreed to a four-year deal worth roughly $40 million, Pelissero and Rapoport reported. Fuller's terrific performance in the Super Bowl was a reminder that he's had stretches of Pro Bowl-quality play throughout his career. His ability to transition to safety showed his versatility.

37 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix S

Clinton-Dix has proven to be a plug-and-play starter who can patrol the back end.

38 Jamie Collins LB Lions

Some mental errors late in Collins' terrific season with the



UPDATE: Collins has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Some mental errors late in Collins' terrific season with the Patriots could scare away teams wondering how he'll perform away from Bill Belichick.

39 Damarious Randall S

Randall's range and speed will get him paid, although his reputation for being Randall's range and speed will get him paid, although his reputation for being high maintenance could have him on his third team in as many years.

40 Quinton Jefferson DE

Jefferson was probably Seattle's most consistent pass rusher last season, able to make noise from inside and out. He's a strong candidate to be undervalued in a crowded D-line market.

41 Jason Peters OT

Now 38 years old, Peters' health is a concern. He was still an asset when he played last year and has ultimately gutted out more than 900 snaps in each of the last two seasons.

42 Trae Waynes CB

Waynes, a former first-round pick, quietly improved after a rocky start to his career, evolving into a physical and reliable starter.

43 Maliek Collins DT

Collins has improved every NFL season, reaching his apex in a contract year with 48 pressures, according to PFF. He'd be a nice "second wave of free agency" signing.

44 Bradley Roby CB Texans

There will be coaches who view Roby's peak play and see a potential star, even if his week-to-week performance the last two seasons has been closer to average.



UPDATE: Roby has agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract to remain with the Texans, according to NFL Network's James Palmer, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. There will be coaches who view Roby's peak play and see a potential star, even if his week-to-week performance the last two seasons has been closer to average.

45 Jordan Phillips DT

Phillips' 2019 sack total (9.5) looks unsustainable, considering he had just 19 more total pressures, but he's versatile enough to play on the end and inside.

46 Karl Joseph S

Joseph was finally living up to his bone-jarring billing as a former first-round pick after the Joseph was finally living up to his bone-jarring billing as a former first-round pick after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option last offseason. A serious foot injury put a premature end to his breakout season in early November.

47 Michael Brockers DT Ravens

Even



UPDATE: Brockers has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Ravens that includes $21 million guaranteed, Garafolo and Rapoport reported. Even Aaron Donald 's presence can't turn Brockers into a pass rusher, but he's as daunting as the Matterhorn when it comes to moving him from Point A to Point B against his will.

48 Eric Ebron TE

As shaky as his hands may be for the other 80 yards on the gridiron, Ebron is just the sort of red-zone box-out artist who has bedeviled the As shaky as his hands may be for the other 80 yards on the gridiron, Ebron is just the sort of red-zone box-out artist who has bedeviled the Patriots in their Ahab-like quest to capture Rob Gronkowski's successor at tight end.

49 Teddy Bridgewater QB

Good at managing games, great at managing life. The building is better when Bridgewater is in your QB room, ideally in the lockdown-reliever role.

50 Blake Martinez LB Giants

The tackle numbers that brighten Martinez's box score are impressive to behold. Too often, though, they occur 8 or 9 yards downfield with the linebacker absorbing -- rather than delivering -- the blow.



UPDATE: Martinez and the Giants have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract, Garafolo and Rapoport reported. The tackle numbers that brighten Martinez's box score are impressive to behold. Too often, though, they occur 8 or 9 yards downfield with the linebacker absorbing -- rather than delivering -- the blow.

51 Ndamukong Suh DT

Entering his age-33 season, Suh is still reliable enough to play all 16 games as the sidekick to Entering his age-33 season, Suh is still reliable enough to play all 16 games as the sidekick to Vita Vea , spearheading the closest thing the NFL had to a shutdown run defense in 2019.

52 Nick Kwiatkoski LB Raiders

One of the most promising backup linebackers early in his



UPDATE: Kwiatkoski and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract that includes $13.5 million in guarantees, Garafolo reported. The deal has a max value of $24 million with incentives, per Rapoport. One of the most promising backup linebackers early in his Bears career, Kwiatkoski proved to be a playmaking upgrade opposite Roquan Smith when steady starter Danny Trevathan went down with an elbow injury in early November. He's an intriguing under-the-radar target in a buyer's linebacker market.

53 Gerald McCoy DT

McCoy is hardly the primary culprit, but his new team (Carolina) saw its run-defense efficiency plummet, while his old team (Tampa Bay) surged to the top of the ranks. Entering his age-32 season, he still makes his presence known as an interior pass rusher.

54 Darqueze Dennard CB

The The Bengals ' pass defense tends to disintegrate when their savvy nickelback is sidelined, which has happened 10 out of 32 times in the last two seasons.

55 Rodney McLeod S

Known as the understated glue to the Known as the understated glue to the Eagles ' championship secondary, McLeod can still provide quality snaps for a team needing a starter.

56 Eli Apple CB

The former The former Giants top-10 pick resuscitated his career in New Orleans and is still just 24 years old with a ton of starting experience.

57 Michael Pierce DT

There aren't many pure run stuffers like Pierce left in the game, but he plays his role with aplomb.

58 Ronald Darby CB

The 2015 Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up came back quickly from a torn ACL last season, perhaps too quickly. Interested teams would be buying low.

59 Carlos Hyde RB

In Houston, Hyde fulfilled the promise that so many have long expected of him. Now he may have to back it up on a fifth team.

60 Derek Wolfe DE

Wolfe was having a sneaky-strong season before dislocating his elbow in December. He's always been an impact player as long as he's been on the field, even if his peak years are in the rearview mirror.

61 Vic Beasley Edge

It's a bad sign that the It's a bad sign that the Falcons finally gave up on Beasley becoming a difference-making pass rusher.

62 Markus Golden Edge

One of 2019 free agency's best bargains, Golden is back on the market after a 10-sack season with the One of 2019 free agency's best bargains, Golden is back on the market after a 10-sack season with the Giants

63 Adrian Phillips S

Known for his All-Pro special teams work, Phillips can play a safety/linebacker hybrid spot with ferocious intensity.

64 Breshad Perriman WR

In a market lacking depth, Perriman could benefit from being one of the only deep threats available.

65 Marcus Mariota QB Raiders

Steve Young once compared the art of quarterbacking to tending a Japanese garden, pointing to the high level of care, time and intricacy of work that goes into a successful career. That elusive nature of the craft's mastery is the only explanation we have for the stark, Sphinx-like regression in Mariota's footwork, arm strength and pocket presence over the past few years. As he closed out the season behind



UPDATE: Mariota has agreed to terms on a deal to join the Raiders, according to Rapoport. Steve Young once compared the art of quarterbacking to tending a Japanese garden, pointing to the high level of care, time and intricacy of work that goes into a successful career. That elusive nature of the craft's mastery is the only explanation we have for the stark, Sphinx-like regression in Mariota's footwork, arm strength and pocket presence over the past few years. As he closed out the season behind Ryan Tannehill , he had only to gaze across the QB room for reclamation inspiration.

66 De'Vondre Campbell LB

The The Falcons once held high hopes for Campbell as an athletic, three-down sidekick to Deion Jones , but Robin never stepped out of the shadows to thwart potent offenses with cruel intentions when Batman wasn't around.

67 Demar Dotson OT

Dotson's pass protection has started to slip as he enters his mid-30s, but he's still sound enough to stand sentry for the league leader in passing yards -- and interceptions.

68 Jimmy Smith CB

On the wrong end of 30, unseated by On the wrong end of 30, unseated by Marlon Humphrey as the No. 1 cornerback and unable to stay in the lineup for 16 games, Smith's free agency is born under a bad sign. That said, the Ravens ' defense played its best ball of the season once Smith, Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark solidified the back end in the second half of the season.

69 Connor McGovern C

All too often, McGovern was the calm in the middle of the trench storm as his Denver linemates disintegrated in a maelstrom of blown blocks and ill-timed penalties.

70 Greg Zuerlein K

Greg the Leg! The nickname alone is worth a signing. Zuerlein could upgrade a number of shaky kicking situations around the league.

71 Halapoulivaati Vaitai OT Lions

Plying his trade in the era of the NFL's great offensive line drought, Vaitai may just land a handsome monetary reward for his yeoman's work as a versatile swing tackle capable of keeping an offense afloat in Philadelphia.



UPDATE: Vaitai and the Lions have agreed to a five-year, $50 million contract, according to Garafolo. Plying his trade in the era of the NFL's great offensive line drought, Vaitai may just land a handsome monetary reward for his yeoman's work as a versatile swing tackle capable of keeping an offense afloat in Philadelphia.

72 Demarcus Robinson WR

A bit of a tease as the fourth or fifth option in A bit of a tease as the fourth or fifth option in Patrick Mahomes ' aerial attack, Robinson tended to disappear outside of a truly promising showing as Tyreek Hill 's September stand-in.

73 Randall Cobb WR Texans

The slot receiver on the league's No. 2 offense by way of Football Outsiders' metrics, Cobb missed out on his second career 1,000-yard season due to a maddening combination of disheartening drops and poorly timed



UPDATE: Cobb and the Texans have agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract that includes $18.75 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's James Jones. The slot receiver on the league's No. 2 offense by way of Football Outsiders' metrics, Cobb missed out on his second career 1,000-yard season due to a maddening combination of disheartening drops and poorly timed Cowboys penalties. With better luck, he could be pitched as a poor man's Julian Edelman

74 Michael Bennett Edge

Bennett is providing diminishing returns each season, but he still finds a way to get to the quarterback.

75 Bashaud Breeland CB

The The Chiefs grabbed Breeland cheaply in free agency last year and he wound up playing 1,104 solid snaps, including 54 in a terrific Super Bowl outing.

76 Prince Amukamara CB

Amukamara is back on the free agent market for a fifth time. That's a sign that he's good enough to be a starter year after year, but not quite good enough to always stick around.

77 Jalen Mills CB

Jim Schwartz seems to love Mills' feistiness, so don't be surprised if he returns to Philadelphia.

78 Andrus Peat OT

Despite operating within an otherwise-elite Despite operating within an otherwise-elite Saints offensive line, Peat still had his share of problems.

79 Christian Kirksey LB Packers

Kirksey would have earned a higher ranking if not for the hamstring and pectoral injuries that limited him to nine of 32 games over the past two seasons. With limited upside, he may be a three-down linebacker on a rebuilding team or a valuable role player on a contender.



UPDATE: Kirksey and the Packers have agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract, according to Garafolo. Kirksey would have earned a higher ranking if not for the hamstring and pectoral injuries that limited him to nine of 32 games over the past two seasons. With limited upside, he may be a three-down linebacker on a rebuilding team or a valuable role player on a contender.

80 Emmanuel Ogbah Edge

Before tearing his pectoral muscle, Ogbah was making a big impact for the Before tearing his pectoral muscle, Ogbah was making a big impact for the Chiefs . It's not an injury interested teams should be worried about.

81 Clayton Geathers S

Geathers lost his starting job to rookie Geathers lost his starting job to rookie Khari Willis last season, but has played well enough when given the chance to warrant a starting spot elsewhere.

82 Daryl Worley CB

After After a troubling arrest while with the Eagles , Worley helped his stock greatly with two workmanlike seasons with the Raiders , playing all over the field.

83 Devin Funchess WR

Signed to a one-year, $10 million deal by the Signed to a one-year, $10 million deal by the Colts before fracturing his clavicle in Week 1, Funchess figures to come at a lesser price this time around.

84 Shaq Lawson Edge Dolphins

Long an enigma in Buffalo, Lawson's production picked up just in time for free agency. It's a red flag that the



UPDATE: Lawson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Dolphins, Rapoport reported. Long an enigma in Buffalo, Lawson's production picked up just in time for free agency. It's a red flag that the Bills ' excellent staff didn't get more out of him.

85 Mario Addison Edge

One of Carolina's leaders since 2013, Addison has at least nine sacks in each of the last four years. He can still play at age 32, probably just not as many snaps.

86 David Onyemata DT Saints

Onyemata saw a dropoff in effectiveness last season, but he's played nearly 60 percent of the snaps for a stout front that finished top-five in Football Outsiders' run-defense metrics each of the past two years.



UPDATE: Onyemata has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract to stay with the Saints, according to Garafolo. Onyemata saw a dropoff in effectiveness last season, but he's played nearly 60 percent of the snaps for a stout front that finished top-five in Football Outsiders' run-defense metrics each of the past two years.

88 Rick Wagner OT Packers

Wagner is coming off a rough season in Detroit, but he's a reasonably young (30) tackle who has been starting for seven straight years. That's worth something in a barren OL market.



UPDATE: Wagner and the Packers have agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract, according to Rapoport and Garafolo. Wagner is coming off a rough season in Detroit, but he's a reasonably young (30) tackle who has been starting for seven straight years. That's worth something in a barren OL market.

89 Timmy Jernigan DT

Jernigan can't stay on the field, which is a shame considering the promise he showed during the Jernigan can't stay on the field, which is a shame considering the promise he showed during the Eagles Super Bowl season.

90 Brian Poole CB

A steady slot corner on an unsung A steady slot corner on an unsung Jets defense, Poole should have no problem generating interest on the open market.

91 Terrell Suggs OLB

Venerable veterans in their twilight years tend to lose steam over the course of a long season, which is what befell Suggs in his first taste of pro football life outside of Baltimore. He might opt to walk off into the sunset after landing in Kansas City just long enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time his 17-year career.

92 Damon Harrison DT

One of the league's best run stoppers for years, Harrison showed down the stretch last season he still has value as a role player.

93 Mychal Kendricks LB

Kendricks was en route to reestablishing his reputation as a respectable starter when he suffered a torn ACL in Seattle's regular-season finale.

94 Tony Jefferson S

After a fine Baltimore debut in 2018, Jefferson's value took a severe blow when the After a fine Baltimore debut in 2018, Jefferson's value took a severe blow when the Ravens secondary finally hit its 2019 stride after his Week 5 ACL injury thrust Chuck Clark into the lineup opposite Earl Thomas . Don't be surprised if Jefferson resurfaces in Tampa Bay for the last ride of Bruce Arians and his merry band of misfits.

95 Chris Thompson RB

Much like former teammate Much like former teammate Jordan Reed , Thompson is a battered bottle of promise living off of a reputation carved out years ago as a whirling pass-catching dervish.

96 A'Shawn Robinson DT

A former second-round pick, Robinson never managed to establish himself as a nucleus player for a A former second-round pick, Robinson never managed to establish himself as a nucleus player for a Lions frontline desperate to carve out an identity in the post- Ndamukong Suh era.

97 David Mayo OLB

A career special teamer in Carolina, Mayo failed to survive final cuts in San Francisco. By the time October rolled around, he had replaced an injured A career special teamer in Carolina, Mayo failed to survive final cuts in San Francisco. By the time October rolled around, he had replaced an injured Ryan Connelly in the Giants lineup and quickly emerged as one of the few reliable tacklers on an undistinguished Giants defense.

98 Jordan Howard RB

If you block three yards for Howard, he'll probably get four by busting a tackle or falling forward. That still has value.

99 Case Keenum QB Browns

Teams could do a lot worse when looking for a backup quarterback. (And they will!)



UPDATE: Keenum has agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. Teams could do a lot worse when looking for a backup quarterback. (And they will!)

100 Daryl Williams OT

Williams was not the same player in 2019 after suffering a devastating knee injury the year before. Signing him now would be in hopes of a rebound to pre-injury form.

101 Jordan Reed TE

The latest in a long line of talented playmakers betrayed by a body unable to withstand the punishment inherent in the sport, Reed can't be blamed for holding out hope of one last swan song season before the bell tolls for his once-promising career.

