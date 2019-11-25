2020 NFL free agency lookahead: Tannehill up, A.J. Green down

I expected Wilson to keep his once-sizable lead in this race until at least December. But as the previously excellent Rams defense learned on Monday night, resistance to Lamar Jackson's sport-shaking season is increasingly futile. Jackson gets the edge for now because of how much better he makes his teammates. His receivers are more open because of Baltimore's threat to run. The record-setting rushing pace for the entire team is because of Jackson. As someone who has irrationally rooted for running quarterbacks to succeed since I saw Randall Cunningham do this, it sure feels like Lamar Jackson is The One. Lamar throwing for five touchdowns (along with 95 rushing yards) on only six perfect drives is as close to perfect as football gets.