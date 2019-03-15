Bucs agree to terms with Shaquil Barrett on 1-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boosted their defensive front with a sneaky good signing.

The Bucs agreed to terms with outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed, that it's a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Barrett spent five years in Denver after going undrafted in 2014. He played the past four seasons as a rotational rusher behind Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware and then Bradley Chubb last season.

The 26-year-old provided pop in limited opportunities in Denver and earned more playing time. The numbers don't jump off the page -- 14 sacks, 111 tackles the past four years -- but Barrett brings size, burst and versatility to Tampa. The Broncos used Barrett as an edge rusher who could win one-on-one matchups, but he also stuffs the run well and could move inside in certain formations.

As the Bucs shift to a 3-4 defense under Todd Bowles, Barrett could compete for a starting gig and should garner more snaps than he did in Denver. With additional playing time, Barrett could bust out and prove to be one of the bigger bargains of free agency.