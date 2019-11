Veteran QB market: Top 10 potentially available passers in 2020

The Panthers appear to be seeking a clean break atop their salary hierarchy as they prepare for a move to new headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. While the team's coaching staff and front office may also be in flux this coming offseason, Rapoport reported last Sunday that it remains " highly unlikely " Newton will return as the quarterback in 2020. Due $18.6 million next year, along with a $2 million option bonus, Newton will be a tempting boom-or-bust trade target if owner David Tepper does indeed place his erstwhile QB showpiece on the open market. At the peak of his powers during his magical 2015 MVP season, Newton was perhaps the most lethal dual-threat quarterback the sport had ever witnessed. Now that he's considering Lisfranc foot surgery following multiple operations on his throwing shoulder, it's natural to wonder if football's version of collision kryptonite has taken its toll on the self-proclaimed Man of Steel . While the injury risk for running quarterbacks in the prime of their careers may be overstated , the career actuarial tables don't leave much room for optimism beyond age 30 . To his credit, Newton had already begun the planned evolution to quick-strike pocket passer, playing the best football of his life through November of last season as he watched Andrew Luck bounce back from an even bleaker prognosis to earn Comeback Player of the Year honors.