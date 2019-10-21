DDFP: Should Chargers trade away Philip Rivers?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Handsome Hank to recap some Week 7 NFL action! The guys get into the Dallas Cowboys' big win and try to decide who is the best team in the NFC (11:30). Next Shek poses the question with the Los Angeles Chargers dropping to 2-5, should they trade away Phil Rivers and move on to a younger quarterback for a rebuild (23:23)? We round out the show with Denver Broncos outside linebacker Malik Reed, who calls in to talk about this season and why Kobe Bryant is better than LeBron James in his eyes (45:42).

