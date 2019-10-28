Chargers fire OC Ken Whisenhunt after 3-year tenure

The Los Angeles Chargers have made a coaching change.

The team announced Monday night that offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt has been relieved from his duties.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn issued the following statement regarding the decision:

"This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly. You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It's never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

While L.A. has not announced a new offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen will call plays and Lynn will be heavily involved and give input, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

This was Whisenhunt's second tenure with the franchise, his first being a one-year run as OC in 2013. He returned to the role prior to the start of the 2016 season after a two-year head coaching gig with the Titans.

The Chargers (3-5) currently rank 17th in total offense and 23rd in points per game (157 total).