Philip Rivers, Chargers plan to address new deal after season

Tom Brady won't be the only franchise quarterback playing out his contract. Add Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers to the list.

Sources say that the team and its star quarterback are both in agreement that the likely scenario is for Rivers to play out his contract and address his status following the 2019 season. The perennial Pro Bowler has started every game for the Chargers since 2006, and the expectation is that the run will continue beyond this season.

Rivers, who will turn 38 this season, is due to make $16 million this season in the final year of a four-year, $83.25-million extension. The Chargers have looked into drafting a QB high in each of the last several drafts but last took a passer in the third-round or better in 2006.

General manager Tom Telesco told NFL Network in June, "We're on the same page with Phil."

Rivers later told NFL Network's LaDainian Tomlinson in training camp, "I think when you get to this point, you do take it one year at a time. But I do expect to be playing here next year, that is the expectation. But when you're 37, you say, 'OK, let's focus on this year.' Then, 'Let's focus on next year.' Take them one at a time."

The Patriots and Brady are in a similar situation, with Brady getting a raise this training camp, but no extension. He's playing out his contract, which he summed up by saying, "I'm ready to go this year, and that's really what matters. That's where my focus is."

For both QBs, it seems, there will be some business to handle following the season.