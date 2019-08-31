Seahawks acquire DE Jadeveon Clowney from Texans

The Seattle Seahawks reeled in a huge fish without using much bait.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Seahawks traded for Houston Texans franchise-tagged pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in exchange for a third-round pick, linebacker Jacob Martin and pass rusher Barkevious Mingo, per sources informed of the situation.

The trade is a coup for Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Not only did the Seahawks secure a pass rusher who fits perfectly into Pete Carroll's system, but didn't have to break up their offensive line or give up a prominent piece to get Clowney. And if Clowney leaves in free agency -- the team can't begin negotiations on any potential long-term deal until after the season -- Seattle could recoup that third-rounder with a compensatory pick.

Schneider: Win, win, win.

Clowney could explode in Seattle's 4-3 scheme like we've seen from previous veterans heading to the Pacific Northwest. The 26-year-old is one of the best edge run defenders in the entire league. He's a freakish athlete who can steamroll tackles, demands double teams, can move inside, and will excel in twists and stunts.

Meanwhile, Texans coach and de facto GM Bill O'Brien will have to explain what on paper appears to be an extremely lopsided trade.

Trading Clowney for pennies on the dollar when Houston could have gotten a lot more compensation earlier in the offseason (when clubs could have tried to work out an extension with the pass-rusher before the July 15 deadline) speaks to the franchise's misplay and lack of foresight.

There is also the question of why the Texans were so eager and willing to part with a difference-making player like Clowney when they didn't need the cap space in the short-term.

Mingo has never lived up to his hype, the third-round pick is what could have been had in compensation if Clowney left in free agency, and Martin is an unknown LB stuck in a backup role in Seattle.

Jacob Martin is not a household name. Just talked to a GM who gushed about his motor and how perfect he is for the #Texans system. Both Mingo and Martin will help. https://t.co/EzMiXGzSgY â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

Not getting offensive line help in return for Clowney is the biggest question at this moment. Unless there is a secondary move on the horizon that brings in a left tackle â- can he still make a move for Trent Williams or Laremy Tunsil? -- O'Brien will feel the wrath in Houston.

For fans in Seattle, however, the move should be met with confetti.

The Seahawks had major pass-rush questions after trading Frank Clark this offseason. First-round pick L.J. Collier is rehabbing an offseason ankle injury, and free-agent signee Ziggy Ansah remains a question mark after dealing with several injuries the past few seasons.

Now, the remade Seattle front seven boasts Clowney, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Jarran Reed (after suspension), Poona Ford, Collier and Ansah.

Putting that corps together without hurting Russell Wilson's offense should immediately improve Seattle's title odds.