Texans acquire vet RB Carlos Hyde from Chiefs

The Houston Texans bolstered their backfield with some veteran depth.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Texans acquired running back Carlos Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for former third-round offensive tackle Martinas Rankin.

Both Hyde and Rankin were expected to be cutdown casualties, so the swap makes sense for both squads.

Hyde's acquisition was one of a cavalcade of moves for the Texans on a crazy Saturday as they also dealt defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks and acquired left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills and gave up a cache of draft picks.

Hyde now joins his fifth team in the past three years. The veteran was buried on the Chiefs' depth chart behind starter Damien Williams and backups Darwin Thompson (rookie) and Darrel Williams.

In Houston, Hyde will rejoin former Browns teammate Duke Johnson. With the pass-catching Johnson slated to be the starter following the season-ending injury to Lamar Miller, Hyde can be a power-back complement. The veteran, however, has been inefficient the past several seasons, including averaging just over three yards per carry last season with the Browns and Jaguars.

The 29-year-old running back will still have to prove he has juice left in the tank to become a big factor in Houston's thin backfield.