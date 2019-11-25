Injuries: Colts place TE Eric Ebron (ankles) on IR

Eric Ebron's 2019 campaign is over.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Indianapolis Colts are placing Ebron on injured reserve as the tight end is set to undergo surgery on both ankles. The veteran tight end first popped up on the Colts' injury report with ankle injuries during Week 9. The Colts later officially placed Ebron on IR.

Ebron was listed as questionable heading into Week 12's matchup against the Houston Texans. He suited up, totaling four catches for 44 yards.

Ebron's sixth season prematurely ends with 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns. The 26-year-old entered 2019 coming off a year where he posted career-high totals of 66 receptions, 750 yards and 13 TDs, which was his first season in Indianapolis after landing there via free agency.

Other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

» Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Carson Wentz has a bruise on his thowing hand near his middle finger. Wentz is considered day to day but should be fine playing this week.

» New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers has a transverse process fracture, the team announced Monday. Wide receiver Golden Tate suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss and is concussion protocol.

» New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win, and will not play Thursday against the Falcons, Rapoport reports. Armstead is considered week-to-week, per Rapoport.

» Green Bay Packers left tackle Bryan Bulaga is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's loss, per Rapoport. Bulaga will undergo an MRI exam to determine how much time he will miss.

» The Cincinnati Bengals fear offensive lineman Alex Redmond suffered a torn biceps in pregame warm ups on Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

» Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe is feared to have suffered a torn quad, per Rapoport.

» Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow broke a rib and punctured his lung in Sunday's loss to the Jets, Rapoport reported, per a source. It's unclear how long the promising rookie will be out.