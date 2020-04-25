2020 NFL Draft: One thought for all 32 teams looking forward

San Francisco 49ers:The acquisition of left tackle Trent Williams in a trade with Washington on Day 3 of the draft was more important than any pick the 49ers made, at least when it comes to their 2020 title hopes. Tackle Joe Staley kept his impending retirement a secret until Saturday, perhaps so the 49ers could retain leverage in trade talks and mystery when it came to their draft pick. (There was a report that the 49ers considered trading up from No. 13 for a tackle, but they wound up moving down to No. 14 to select Javon Kinlaw.) While Williams comes with some injury risk, when at his peak, he's been the most physically dominant left tackle in football. His nastiness fits right in with a 49ers team that loves to bully opponents. GM John Lynch has done a fantastic job balancing long-term thinking with short-term goals this offseason.