Martavis Bryant suspended indefinitely by NFL

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Friday for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Bryant's suspension wasn't a surprise. In September, Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Bryant was told by the league he was facing another ban -- his third in four seasons. The development came on the same day the Raiders released Bryant after a lackluster preseason. However, the Raiders re-signed him just 10 days later.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in April 2017 after being suspended for the entire 2016 season for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. Bryant played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2017, recording 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Oakland acquired him during the 2018 NFL Draft, sending a 79th overall pick to the Steelers for Bryant's services. But he drew criticism from coach Jon Gruden in training camp. After the Raiders re-signed him to a one year deal, he was limited to 266 yards and 19 receptions over eight games before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 5 because of a torn PCL.

After his latest displinary setback, it remains to be see when or if Bryant will be able to embark on the next chapter of his professional football career.

Around The NFL will have more on Bryant's suspension soon.