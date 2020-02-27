Redskins' Trent Williams wants trade or new contract

INDIANAPOLIS -- Trent Williams' future with the Washington Redskins remains uncertain.

The tackle wants a trade if a new deal with the team isn't worked out, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources familiar with the situation.

#Redskins coach Ron Rivera says heâs had good talks with Trent Williams but sources tell me and @RapSheet thereâs still work to be done on that front, as Williams has communicated to the team he wants a new contract or a trade. pic.twitter.com/SG7EYDmuNR â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 27, 2020

Williams' relationship with the franchise has been rocky for close to a year. His main issue with the team was related to what he considered to be a mishandling of a growth on his head that turned out to be a rare form of cancer. Williams reported to the team after holding out until the middle of the 2019 season, but failed his physical due to discomfort with his helmet because of the lingering effects of the since-removed growth.

He didn't play a down in 2019 and vowed to never again suit up for the Redskins, but new head coach Ron Rivera has since attempted to mend fences with Williams. Such efforts have included bringing in a new training staff and the termination of former general manager Bruce Allen.

Williams is entering the final year of his contract in 2020. If no new deal with the Redskins can be worked out, Williams wants out, per Garafolo and Rapoport.

"Is this a situation where, in the next couple weeks, we could see Trent Williams traded? Yes," Garafolo reported. "(We) believe that ... if a team comes to the Redskins with the right amount of compensation that they would be interested in moving Williams and getting some draft picks or maybe some players in return."

Williams should be expected to have a strong trade market, even at 31 years old, as he's still regarded as a rock-solid left tackle in a league that lacks many of his kind.