2019 NFL Draft: Ranking the best non-quarterbacks in the class

Potential landing spot: In theory, he'd be the perfect Arizona Cardinal -- if they weren't locked in on Kyler Murray. Williams will be in play at No. 2 overall. If (when) San Fran picks Bosa, the Jetshave to take Williams. I don't want to hear about Ed Oliver's fit in Gregg Williams' scheme. I don't want to hear about trading down. This cat is going to be a star for a long time. If Bosa's gone, any other move is illogical. If the Jets were to inexplicably pass and allow Williams to reach the fourth pick, Mike Mayock would sprint the card in for Williams and own his first draft.