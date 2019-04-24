Arians on Gerald McCoy's absence: 'It's up to him'

A report surfaced last week reflecting Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians instructed defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to not attend the team's voluntary offseason workout program.

Speaking to reporters following Tuesday's voluntary minicamp workout, Arians quickly shot down the notion that he told McCoy to stay away.

"No, I don't know who the hell said that," Arians said, via the Buccaneers' official website.

McCoy's continued absence comes on the heels of Arians' noncommittal comments at the Annual League Meeting in late March. Arians specifically pointed out then that the six-time Pro Bowler is no longer as disruptive when compared to four seasons ago.

Still, Arians said Tuesday that McCoy is certainly welcomed to workout with the team.

"It's up to him," Arians told reporters. "We've got open arms. If he wants to be here practicing with us, that's great. He's under contract and a part of the team, so, yeah, I mean, that's a players decision and that's all I can do."

Whether McCoy, who has three years remaining on his contract, eventually shows up during the voluntary portion of the team's workout program remains to be seen.

The Buccaneers, though, don't appear too concerned over McCoy's absence, and general manager Jason Licht previously said McCoy is the last person" he'd be concerned about.

Tampa Bay kicks off 10 days of organized team activities, which are voluntary, on May 14-31. McCoy doesn't have to physically report to the team until the three-day mandatory minicamp on June 4-6.