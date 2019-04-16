Bucs GM on McCoy: 'Gerald's on our football team'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy's absence during the team's voluntary portion of the offseason workout program continues.

McCoy's nonattendance comes in the wake of new head coach Bruce Arians' noncommittal comments on the six-time Pro Bowler at the League Annual Meeting in late March.

Still, general manager Jason Licht didn't seem overly concerned on McCoy electing to stay away from team facilities as the Buccaneers transition to a new coaching staff.

"I talked about Gerald at the combine, answered some questions at the owners' meetings," Licht told reporters Tuesday. "There really hasn't been any developments. Gerald's on our football team."

On the surface, not too much should be made of McCoy's absence given the voluntary nature of Phase One of the league's offseason workout program.

While it would be good for McCoy to be around teammates and learn a new defensive scheme, the Buccaneers can't fine him for skipping the strength and conditioning portion or even the 10 days of upcoming organized team activities.

As for any fears of a player staying in shape or remaining motivated, the Buccaneers GM pointed out neither scenario should apply to McCoy, who is set to enter his 10th season.

"Gerald's the last person I would worry about," Licht said. "He's a consummate pro. He's always been one. He's always worked very hard."

McCoy has three years remaining on his contract, which pays a base salary of $13 million in 2019. And as Licht mentioned, McCoy is a Buccaneer.

For now, at least.