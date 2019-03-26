Arians noncommittal on McCoy: 'He's not as disruptive'

Gerald McCoy's name has been bandied about as a potential trade piece or cut candidate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for some time now.

The veteran defensive tackle is owed a hefty $38.4 million over the next three years but would not count anything against Tampa Bay's cap if it parted ways with McCoy.

Asked about McCoy's status with the team at the NFL Coaches Breakfast at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, new Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was noncommittal that McCoy would be on Tampa Bay's roster come the start of the 2019 season.

"I've got to evaluate him," Arians said of McCoy, per The Athletic. "Guys at a certain age, it's different. Usually the age where they get paid the most and production [doesn't] match. We've got to find that out."

McCoy has recorded at least five sacks in every season since 2012. Last season, he racked up six to go with 28 total tackles, his lowest total since 2011.

"He's not as disruptive as he was four years ago. He's still a good player," Arians added. "If he's here, he's our starting three [technique]. No doubt about that."

Arians continued, "Would I like to see him more disruptive? Yeah. We can use him. If he's here, he's going to be used a bunch. It's just a matter of what happens."

Tampa Bay has already lost two front-seven studs in free agency this season. Linebacker Kwon Alexander signed a four-year deal with San Francisco, and defensive end Vinny Curry returned to Philadelphia on a one-year contract.

If the Bucs were to trade or cut McCoy, they would move forward with a defensive line starring Jason Pierre-Paul, Beau Allen, Vita Vea and Carl Nassib. If they retain the six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy could move to a defensive end position in Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme, but Arians isn't sure how he fits quite yet.

"It's very hard because we can't get in pads," Arians said. "You still see it. You still see his enthusiasm for the game. If he still has all that, I'm fine.

"As a coach, I coach who I've got. I coach the guys that are there."