2018 NFL All-Rookie Team, defense: Who'll win DROY?

Did the Browns make the right choice in bypassing Chubb in favor of cornerback Denzel Ward with the draft's No. 4 overall pick? That certainly appeared to be the case early in the season when Ward's playmaking ability was lifting the perennial AFC North doormat to upset victories. Cleveland's brass will get a chance to see Chubb in person this week as he stalks Mayfield around the gridiron in a matchup of two of the league's loaded draft classes. Chubb has already sailed past Von Miller's Denver rookie record of 11.5 sacks and has Kearse in the crosshairs with three games to play. The Broncos' bookend pass rushers boast the second- and fourth-highest sack rates (Miller 3.7, Chubb 3.5) in the NFL this season, combining for a league-leading 25.5 QB takedowns as a duo.