Falcons, RB Bijan Robinson agree to 3-year contract extension worth up to $75 million

The Falcons haven't enjoyed a winning season or playoff trip since 2017, plateauing just under .500 at 8-9 the past two campaigns.

Robinson is hardly to blame for the team's struggles, though. The 2023 draft's No. 8 overall pick was touted early on in the process as a generational talent, and he's lived up to the billing three years into his NFL career.

Through 51 games, the two-time Pro Bowler has 3,910 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground with a 4.9 yards-per-carry average, as well as 198 catches for 1,738 yards and nine additional scores.

As good as he's been throughout the entirety of his Falcons tenure, Robinson broke out last season, leading the league with 2,298 scrimmage yards to make his first All-Pro team and finish fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

A versatile human joystick, Robinson also paced the NFL in missed tackles forced on running plays (87), missed tackles forced per carry among players with 100 attempts (0.29; tied with Kenneth Walker III) and rushing yards after contact (1,172), per PFF. He forced another 26 missed tackles on receptions, trailing only Puka Nacua.

He's as close to singlehandedly being able to generate offense as any running back in the league, which will come in handy for the Falcons as they continue to navigate uncertainty at the quarterback position. Atlanta hasn't trotted out the same Week 1 starting QB in back-to-back seasons since Ryan was in uniform to begin the 2021 campaign, his last as a player for the club. Last year's opening-game starter, Michael Penix Jr., is coming off a season-ending knee injury and is now in a competition with Tua Tagovailoa for the gig.

Robinson, along with the recently extended London and Pitts, should again be a saving grace for the Falcons offense no matter who ends up winning the job under center.