Caleb Williams: Bears offense will be 'more entertaining' than 2025

With a year under Johnson, Williams is more confident in the system and how the entire club can coalesce.

"You can feel it. You can see it," he said. "The confidence, it's not thinking, it's what goes on outside. It's what goes on on the grass that you can see, that you can feel, the connection, the momentum. Whether it's offense or defense -- I'm not speaking about my side of the ball -- or special teams, it's all three of us combined. The connection in the locker room, all of that. We got some good things cooking and we've got to keep growing, we've got to keep going, but it's fireworks and all that. It's gonna be lighting up out here in Chicago, and we're excited to get it going."

The miraculous plays from Williams kept the Bears alive last season. Now the key is smoothing out the offense and becoming less reliant on the heroics. To that end, Williams said he and Johnson went over a compilation of incompletions together to see how the QB can improve heading into 2026.

"We figure out was it catchable, was it not, is there anything I can do better to help the receivers?" he said. "Obviously there's times where guys just drop the ball, but more often than not, it's looking inward and starting with myself and then going from there. It's finding ways through practice, finding ways through individual drills, finding ways through the offseason to get better and work my tail off to build confidence, working on the plays mentally and things like that in the offseason. So, when it gets to the season, to training camp, I'm not thinking, I'm not late to stuff. My feet, everything, is all timed up, and I'm delivering a catchable ball to the guys and they can go make plays."