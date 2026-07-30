'Disrespected' Baker Mayfield voices displeasure over lack of new Bucs contract: 'Very disappointing'

Baker Mayfield is not hiding his financial displeasure with the Buccaneers.

The quarterback spoke candidly Thursday on his and the team's failure to agree to an extension before the start of camp, explaining none of the club's offers came close to enticing him to sign before his deadline of that start of training camp.

In fact, Mayfield said he felt "disrespected" by the Bucs' proposals.

"I wanted a deal done and set the deadline and told them it was gonna be all ball after that," Mayfield explained. "I did mean that, and I don't know if they thought I was just gonna take some of the offers they gave. I'm at the point in my career, understanding what I've brought to this franchise -- I'm very, very thankful for the chance they gave me, don't get me wrong about that -- but I also know, I really know what I brought to this franchise, leadership-wise and play-wise. It's been some of the best years of my career, and I think it's only gonna trend upwards, just being comfortable and feeling that.

"So, disappointing in that regard to not have … to feel disrespected a little bit. That's really the disappointing part, to feel undervalued after thinking you've earned it. This is not a 'poor me' thing. There's a lot amount of people who have it way worse off. But I can sit here and look at other quarterbacks and peers and evaluate myself based on that and put myself in certain categories that I deserve to be compensated for that.