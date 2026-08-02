NFL Network: Jadeveon Clowney returning to Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014

Accustomed to one-year stops over the majority of the past seven seasons, Jadeveon Clowney is putting his first uniform back on.

The Texans spent the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick on Clowney, who played five years for the franchise. Since leaving Houston after the 2018 season, Clowney has played for six teams, but the Cleveland Browns (2021-22) were the only club he played on for more than one season. He visited recently with Cleveland and general manager Andrew Berry expressed interest, but Clowney chose to head back to the AFC South contender.