 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL Network: Jadeveon Clowney returning to Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014

Published: Aug 02, 2026 at 04:15 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Accustomed to one-year stops over the majority of the past seven seasons, Jadeveon Clowney is putting his first uniform back on.

Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher, has agreed to terms to return to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

The Texans spent the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick on Clowney, who played five years for the franchise. Since leaving Houston after the 2018 season, Clowney has played for six teams, but the Cleveland Browns (2021-22) were the only club he played on for more than one season. He visited recently with Cleveland and general manager Andrew Berry expressed interest, but Clowney chose to head back to the AFC South contender.

Related Links

Clowney is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he led the Dallas Cowboys with 8.5 sacks. He will now add to a locked-and-loaded pass rush in Houston that features Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

Following his five years with the Texans, Clowney joined the Seattle Seahawks (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens (2023), Carolina Panthers (2024) and Dallas.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Bears' Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks; Panthers' Kenny Pickett to start HOF Game

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 40-39: Justin Herbert rises; Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Bears' Ben Johnson compares Luther Burden to Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'Desire to be great'

Bears HC Ben Johnson continues to talk up second-year wideout Luther Burden this offseason, recently comparing Burden to Lions star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Mike McCarthy wants Aaron Rodgers to play in Steelers' preseason games

Aaron Rodgers told Mike Silver of The Athletic that McCarthy has asked him to play in the Steelers' first two preseason games.

news

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty eyeing 'big jump' after rookie year struggles

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty didn't have the rookie season he expected after being drafted in the top 10. The RB is out to make a big leap in Year 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston over chasing money: 'It was a really easy decision'

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney decided to return to the Houston Texans, the club that picked him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list Sunday.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Takeaways from Back Together Weekend Sunday

Back Together Weekend wrapped up around the NFL on Sunday. Kevin Patra provides his top takeaways.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele; Rams' Myles Garrett dealing with injury

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Seven takeaways from Back Together Weekend Saturday

Back Together Weekend kicked off in earnest around the NFL on Saturday. Nick Shook provides his top takeaways from the day's practices.

news

Lions sign veteran LB Devin White after bounce-back 2025 season

The Detriot Lions signed veteran LB Devin White to a one-year contract on Saturday.